Huawei Band 4 Pro launch date could be soon based on a leaked render

Huawei only recently unveiled the Huawei Band 4, but it seems a Huawei Band 4 Pro could be on the way as well, as a render supposedly showing it has leaked.

Shared by 91Mobiles, the render shows the Huawei Band 4 Pro in black, red and pink/gold shades, and it looks a lot like the standard Huawei Band 4, just with a more textured strap.

The source cites previous leaks as saying that the Huawei Band 4 Pro will have an AMOLED screen (where the standard Band 4 uses TFT), and an SpO2 meter to measure blood oxygen.

[Exclusive] Huawei Band 4 Pro render reveals design and colour optionshttps://t.co/JJDnFd0Z52October 30, 2019

On top of that it’s sure to at least match the specs and features of the standard Huawei Band 4, including having water resistance and a heart rate monitor.

We don’t know much else about the Huawei Band 4 Pro, but if it’s real we’d expect it to land soon, probably with a price of around $69.99 / £79.99 / AU$110 based on its predecessor, the Huawei Band 3 Pro.

And if it’s not real, you’re probably not missing out on too much, since it looks so similar to both the Huawei Band 4 and the Honor Band 5.