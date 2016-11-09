HTC's Vive will be available at Aussie retailers for Xmas

It’s had strong sales online since its launch in April, but soon, you’ll be able to get the HTC Vive from retail stores around Australia.

HTC Corporation has partnered with Australian retailers JB Hi-Fi and Harvey Norman to bring its virtual reality platform to stores in the lead up to Christmas.

Of the many ways this will benefit Aussie consumers, perhaps the most important one will involve the ability to purchase the unit without having to pay exorbitant shipping fees.

Not only that, the added exposure that comes from having demonstration units in dozens and dozens of stores across the country will give potential customers the ability to try before they buy.

Soon, you’ll be able to purchase the HTC Vive from the following JB Hi-Fi stores, with the ones marked with an asterisk also offering demonstrations of the platform:

Adelaide City, Rundle Mall Plaza, SA *

Bankstown JB Hi-Fi Home, NSW

Bondi, NSW *

Booragoon, WA *

Bourke Street, Melbourne *

Brighton JB Hi-Fi Home, VIC

Brisbane Central, QLD *

Broadway, NSW

Cairns Central, QLD

Canberra City, ACT

Carindale, QLD *

Carousel, WA

Castle Hill JB Hi-Fi Home, NSW

Castle Towers, NSW

Chadstone, VIC *

Chermside, QLD *

Doncaster Westfield, VIC *

Elizabeth St Melbourne CBD, VIC *

Perth Enex Shopping Centre, WA *

Erina Fair JB Hi-Fi Home, NSW

Helensvale JB Hi-Fi Home, QLD *

Hobart Collins St, TAS *

Hornsby, NSW

Indooroopilly, QLD

Ipswich, QLD

Knox Shopping Centre, VIC

Lakeside Joondalup, WA *

Macarthur Square, NSW

Macquarie North Ryde, NSW *

Malaga, WA

Marion, SA

Midland Central JB Hi-Fi Home, WA

Moore Park JB Hi-Fi Home, NSW

Myaree JB Hi-Fi Home, WA

Newcastle JB Hi-Fi Home, NSW *

Osborne Park, JB Hi-Fi Home, WA *

Penrith JB Hi-Fi Home, NSW

Prahran, VIC

Robina JB Hi-Fi Home, NSW

Southland Westfield, VIC

Strand Arcade Sydney, NSW *

Sydney City George St, NSW *

Top Ryde, NSW

Townsville JB Hi-Fi Home, QLD *

Warringah Mall, NSW

Waurn Ponds, VIC *

Chatswood Westfield, NSW *

Parramatta Westfield, NSW *

Sydney Westfield JB Hi-Fi Home, NSW

World Square Sydney, NSW *

The following Harvey Norman stores will also be selling the HTC Vive, with the ones marked with an asterisk also offering demonstrations:

Albury, NSW

Aspley, QLD

Melbourne QV, VIC

North Ryde, NSW

Auburn, NSW

Balgowlah, NSW

Ballina, NSW

Bendigo, VIC

Blacktown, NSW

Bondi Junction, NSW

Broadway Sydney, NSW

Browns Plains, QLD

Bundall, QLD

Cairns, QLD

Campbelltown, NSW

Cannington, WA

Caringbah, NSW

Castle Hill, NSW

Chadstone, VIC

City West Perth, WA

Darwin, NT

Everton Park, QLD

Fountain Gate, VIC

Fyshwick, ACT

Gepps Cross, SA

Gladstone, QLD

Gosford, NSW

Alexandria, NSW

City Cross, SA

Bundall, QLD (Domayne)

Kotara, NSW (Domayne)

Hobart City, TAS

Hoppers Crossing, VIC

Joondalup, WA

Kalgoorlie, WA

Knox Towerpoint, VIC

Launceston, TAS

Liverpool, NSW

Mackay, QLD

Maitland, NSW

Maribyrnong, VIC

Marion, SA

Maroochydore, QLD

Moore Park, NSW

Mt Barker, SA

Mt Gravatt, QLD

Munno Para, SA

Newcastle, NSW

Nowra, NSW

Nunawading, VIC

Osborne Park, WA

Oxley, QLD

Penrith, NSW

Preston, VIC

Rothwell, QLD

Springvale, VIC

Toowoomba, QLD

Townsville, QLD

Wagga Wagga, NSW

Watergardens, VIC

Fortitude Valley, QLD

Warrawong, NSW (Harvey Norman)

Warrawong, NSW (Domayne)