HTC's Vive will be available at Aussie retailers for Xmas

It’s had strong sales online since its launch in April, but soon, you’ll be able to get the HTC Vive from retail stores around Australia.
HTC Corporation has partnered with Australian retailers JB Hi-Fi and Harvey Norman to bring its virtual reality platform to stores in the lead up to Christmas.
Of the many ways this will benefit Aussie consumers, perhaps the most important one will involve the ability to purchase the unit without having to pay exorbitant shipping fees.
Not only that, the added exposure that comes from having demonstration units in dozens and dozens of stores across the country will give potential customers the ability to try before they buy.
Soon, you’ll be able to purchase the HTC Vive from the following JB Hi-Fi stores, with the ones marked with an asterisk also offering demonstrations of the platform:
Adelaide City, Rundle Mall Plaza, SA *
Bankstown JB Hi-Fi Home, NSW
Bondi, NSW *
Booragoon, WA *
Bourke Street, Melbourne *
Brighton JB Hi-Fi Home, VIC
Brisbane Central, QLD *
Broadway, NSW
Cairns Central, QLD
Canberra City, ACT
Carindale, QLD *
Carousel, WA
Castle Hill JB Hi-Fi Home, NSW
Castle Towers, NSW
Chadstone, VIC *
Chermside, QLD *
Doncaster Westfield, VIC *
Elizabeth St Melbourne CBD, VIC *
Perth Enex Shopping Centre, WA *
Erina Fair JB Hi-Fi Home, NSW
Helensvale JB Hi-Fi Home, QLD *
Hobart Collins St, TAS *
Hornsby, NSW
Indooroopilly, QLD
Ipswich, QLD
Knox Shopping Centre, VIC
Lakeside Joondalup, WA *
Macarthur Square, NSW
Macquarie North Ryde, NSW *
Malaga, WA
Marion, SA
Midland Central JB Hi-Fi Home, WA
Moore Park JB Hi-Fi Home, NSW
Myaree JB Hi-Fi Home, WA
Newcastle JB Hi-Fi Home, NSW *
Osborne Park, JB Hi-Fi Home, WA *
Penrith JB Hi-Fi Home, NSW
Prahran, VIC
Robina JB Hi-Fi Home, NSW
Southland Westfield, VIC
Strand Arcade Sydney, NSW *
Sydney City George St, NSW *
Top Ryde, NSW
Townsville JB Hi-Fi Home, QLD *
Warringah Mall, NSW
Waurn Ponds, VIC *
Chatswood Westfield, NSW *
Parramatta Westfield, NSW *
Sydney Westfield JB Hi-Fi Home, NSW
World Square Sydney, NSW *
The following Harvey Norman stores will also be selling the HTC Vive, with the ones marked with an asterisk also offering demonstrations:
Albury, NSW
Aspley, QLD
Melbourne QV, VIC
North Ryde, NSW
Auburn, NSW
Balgowlah, NSW
Ballina, NSW
Bendigo, VIC
Blacktown, NSW
Bondi Junction, NSW
Broadway Sydney, NSW
Browns Plains, QLD
Bundall, QLD
Cairns, QLD
Campbelltown, NSW
Cannington, WA
Caringbah, NSW
Castle Hill, NSW
Chadstone, VIC
City West Perth, WA
Darwin, NT
Everton Park, QLD
Fountain Gate, VIC
Fyshwick, ACT
Gepps Cross, SA
Gladstone, QLD
Gosford, NSW
Alexandria, NSW
City Cross, SA
Bundall, QLD (Domayne)
Kotara, NSW (Domayne)
Hobart City, TAS
Hoppers Crossing, VIC
Joondalup, WA
Kalgoorlie, WA
Knox Towerpoint, VIC
Launceston, TAS
Liverpool, NSW
Mackay, QLD
Maitland, NSW
Maribyrnong, VIC
Marion, SA
Maroochydore, QLD
Moore Park, NSW
Mt Barker, SA
Mt Gravatt, QLD
Munno Para, SA
Newcastle, NSW
Nowra, NSW
Nunawading, VIC
Osborne Park, WA
Oxley, QLD
Penrith, NSW
Preston, VIC
Rothwell, QLD
Springvale, VIC
Toowoomba, QLD
Townsville, QLD
Wagga Wagga, NSW
Watergardens, VIC
Fortitude Valley, QLD
Warrawong, NSW (Harvey Norman)
Warrawong, NSW (Domayne)