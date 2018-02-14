HTC smartphone head resigns as VR focus takes hold

The head of HTC’s smartphone business has resigned as the Taiwanese giant transitions to a new era post-Google purchase.

Chialin Chang had previously been HTC’s chief financial officer and head of global sales before assuming his most recent tile, President of Smartphone and Connected Devices.

“We can confirm Chialin Chang has resigned from his position as President of the Smartphone and Connected Devices Business at HTC,” a HTC spokesperson told TechRadar Pro. “We thank him for his dedication to the Company for the last six years and wish him well in his future endeavours.”

HTC president

HTC added that Chang had left because of his “personal career plan” and hasn’t nominated a replacement.

The company was once one of the most successful Android manufacturers, with its models and Sense UI helping to win over millions of loyal users. However in recent years it has fallen behind the likes of Samsung and the Chinese vendors who dominate the sector.

It has instead poured resources into its Vive virtual reality range, although the brand isn't giving up on the smartphone market, it told TechRadar:

“HTC remains fully committed to our branded smartphone business, and we have an exciting 2018 product pipeline.”

Last year it sold its smartphone design and engineering team, which worked on the Google Pixel, to Google for $1.1 billion, signalling the end of its involvement in the space.

It is however expected to release at least one more smartphone in 2018, after which analysts expect HTC will rely on outsourced manufacturing.

This story has been edited to include a quote from HTC about the future of its smartphone business, and to correct a statement that this side of the company was winding down.