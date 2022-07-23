HP makes a splash with its most significant printer launch in years

Audio player loading…

HP has launched a new series of laser printers designed to remedy common frustrations for hybrid workers.

Available in a wide array of color options, the new HP LaserJet Managed E800/E700 printers contain a range of features geared towards maximizing productivity.

The E800/E700 series devices also allow users to make last-minute document edits via the control panel, including highlighting, underlining and dropping in esignatures.

Hybrid workers

The devices also boast intelligent Reverse and Retry technology that allows them to repair any feeding and jamming issues automatically, which means they work continuously at top speed. And there is some impressive auto-sensing technology that enables the printers to automatically detect if the document is two-sided.

(Image credit: HP)

The design of the new printers was informed by a recent survey conducted by HP which revealed more than half of workers say they miss their office printer more than perks like happy hour.

The conclusion drawn by HP: hybrid workers need printers that offer office-grade performance in a package suitable for the home office.

“As the hybrid work model continues to evolve, CIOs and IT departments have never been more challenged,” said Carles Farre, Global Head of Print Services and Solutions, at HP.

“They need intelligent printers with advanced features that streamline work processes. The HP LaserJet Managed E800/E700 series offers our customers and channel partners a sleek, fully customizable and easily manageable portfolio to meet today’s workplace and digitization goals – now and in the future.”

The same survey highlighted challenges from a security perspective brought about by the transition to remote and hybrid working. As such, HP has attempted to incorporate the latest security technologies into its latest fleet.

In fact, the company claims its new printers offer the “world’s most secure printing”, with the ability to protect against malicious attacks, heal themselves from malware infections, and scan their own firmware for any issues.

The LaserJet Managed E800 series is set to be released in North America from August 1, while the E700 is expected some time in September, with both set to arrive in other regions over the coming months.