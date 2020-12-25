How to watch Zog and the Flying Doctors online free in the UK or from anywhere

Zog the accident-prone dragon is back on our screens to share his latest adventures with us, and they're eerily appropriate for 2020. Princess Pearl (voiced by Patsy Ferran) has achieved her dream of becoming a doctor, travelling here and there to give those in need her care, but her uncle (Rob Brydon), who just so happens to be the King, doesn't consider it a suitable profession for a princess. Read on as we explain how to watch Zog and the Flying Doctors free online and stream the animated short film wherever you are in the world right now.

Watch Zog and the Flying Doctors online free Zog and the Flying Doctors airs on Christmas Day at 2.35pm GMT on BBC One in the UK. This means it's 100% free to watch Zog and the Flying Doctors online via the BBC's iPlayer service. While you will need a UK TV license to tune in online or on TV, those of you currently outside of the country can use a VPN to stream just as you would if you were at home.

Zog (Hugh Skinner) is of course key to Princess Pearl's new calling, serving as her winged, fire-breathing air ambulance to help his friend and his not-quite-a-friend, Sir Gadabout (Daniel Ings), tend to their patients, who include a sunburnt mermaid, a distressed unicorn and a sneezing lion.

But the King, in typical Kingly fashion, simply won't stand for it, and locks Princess Pearl inside the palace. Can Zog and Sir Gadabout put aside their differences and work together to rescue Pearl, or does the situation call for a slightly wiser head?

Zog and the Flying Doctors is the latest of Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler's children's books to get the BBC treatment, following The Gruffalo, Stick Man and, of course, Zog.

The themes explored in the story - at one point Princess Pearl administers vaccinations - might lead you to think it was created specifically with the pandemic in mind, but you'd be wrong. The book was in fact published three years ago, but its relevance today is striking to say the least.

It's guaranteed to be a Christmas Day treat, so follow our guide below as we explain how to watch Zog and the Flying Doctors online free - stream Zog and the Flying Doctors wherever you are right now.

How to watch Zog and the Flying Doctors online FREE in the UK

Zog and the Flying Doctors airs on BBC One at 2.35pm GMT on Christmas Day. That means you can legally watch Zog and the Flying Doctors FREE online the UK - either on TV or via the network's BBC iPlayer streaming service. Both don't a penny to view if you're in the UK (though you should possess a valid TV license), with iPlayer particularly versatile due to its range of apps for mobiles, tablets and more. Not in the UK today? Brits abroad need only follow our guide below and download a quality VPN to watch Zog and the Flying Doctors just like they would at home.

How to watch Zog and the Flying Doctors from outside your country

If you're not in the UK right now but don't want to miss Zog's latest adventures, your best bet is a VPN. Once you get the right VPN you can enjoy a secure and speedy connection, even on open Wi-Fi networks at places like hotels when you're abroad, enabling you to tune in and watch Zog and the Flying Doctors online for free just like you would at home.

Even if you're not that tech-savvy, don't worry - getting a VPN is super simple and we've outlined how to do it in three easy steps below.

Use a VPN to watch Zog and the Flying Doctors free from anywhere

1) Download and install a VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as one of the absolute best around, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. Oh yeah...and it has the power to unblock BBC iPlayer from outside the UK too. Best of all, Express offers a 30-day money back guarantee - and you can even get 3-months absolutely FREE by taking advantage of this excellent service's holiday deal. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

2) Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select anywhere in the UK - it's super easy to do.

3) Go to BBC iPlayer

Either head to the BBC website or the BBC iPlayer app and you can now watch every minute of Zog and the Flying Doctors - no matter where you are.