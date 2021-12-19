How to watch Yellowstone season 4 episode 8 online where you are

Audio player loading…

No stranger to fighting battles on multiple fronts, but has John finally bitten off more than he can chew? Keep your friends close and your enemies closer, so goes the saying, but his newest adversary may be a little too close for comfort. Below we'll explain how to watch Yellowstone season 4 episode 8 online from anywhere today.

*Warning: Potential season 4 spoilers ahead*

With just three episodes of the season left, that sense of impending doom just cranked up a notch, with Jamie understandably furious about being blindsided by his father in the most humiliating of manners.

John may seems to be a step closer to securing the fate of his kingdom, but in getting there he's risked a fatal error that could cost him everything.

Jamie may not be leadership material, but John needs him more than he realizes. He knows where all of the bodies are buried, and with Garrett shaping up as a more attractive ally by the episode, John's in trouble.

As far as iconic duos go, Beth's alliance with Summer has the potential to be utterly spectacular, and the unlikely partners in crime find themselves standing on the brink of something huge.

The family feuding is about to reach a whole different level, so read on as we break down below how to watch Yellowstone season 4 episode 8 online now, which airs before the all new prequel series, 1883.

How to watch Yellowstone season 4 episode 8 from outside your country

Away from home but want to watch episode 8 of Yellowstone? You'll be unable to watch new episodes due to annoying regional restrictions.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream episode 8 online on-demand no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch Yellowstone from abroad

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles.

How to watch Yellowstone season 4 episode 8 online in the US

Paramount Network app Yeehaw! It's time for another nail-biting instalment of Yellowstone. You can watch Yellowstone season 4 episode 8 when it airs on the Paramount Network on December 19 at 8pm ET / PT. The latest episode is titled 'No Kindness for the Coward'. If you miss the live broadcast of Yellowstone season 4, episode 8 you can watch it on-demand via the Paramount Network app. You'll just need to enter your cable login details to access the stream. If you've well and truly cut the cord, not to worry - there are plenty of OTT options. Sign up for Sling TV and get the Sling Orange package with the Comedy Extra add-on to watch. Sling costs $41 a month ($35 + $6 for the add-on). Alternatively, you can watch the Paramount Network through the Hulu with Live TV package for $64.99 a month. Outside of the US? Residents of the country can take the subscription services you pay for at home with you wherever you are - all you need is a reliable VPN.

How to watch Yellowstone season 4 episode 8 online in Canada

Paramount Network app Episode 8 of Yellowstone season 4, entitled 'No Kindness for the Coward', will be available to Canadians on the Paramount Network on Sunday, December 19 at 8pm ET / PT, at the same time it's broadcast in the US. There are a number of alternative options for Canadians eager to watch Yellowstone season 4, episode 8 online. With it also broadcasting on the Paramount Network in the Great White North, viewers can catch up using the Paramount Network app, which you can log into with your cable provider details. And cord-cutters have the choice of FuboTV or Amazon Prime Video. FuboTV offers 10 live channels for those in Canada, including the Paramount Network, and offers new customers a 7-day FREE trial. Thereafter, you can choose between its monthly, quarterly, or annual plan, working out as little as CA$8 a month. A Prime subscription will cost CND$7.99 a month, or CND$79 annually. Before you pay a thing, though, you can enjoy a 30-day FREE trial. That'll allow you to watch at least several episodes of season 4 before you'll have to pay. Canadians travelling abroad right now will encounter geo-blocks preventing them from connecting to their usual streaming platforms - but a solution is readily available. Just download a VPN and you’ll be free to watch your favorite shows wherever you are.

How to watch Yellowstone season 4 episode 8 in Australia

Stan For those Down Under, you can watch Yellowstone season 4, episode 8 anytime, arriving on OTT platform Stan from Monday, December 20. You’ll need to pay AU$10 a month for its Basic plan, which provides access to over 600 TV shows and more than 1,000 films – including every prior season of Yellowstone. Plus, new subscribers can try it FREE for 30 days before paying a thing. It’s worth noting that, just because you’re out of the country, that doesn’t mean you can’t watch your favorite shows. Just download a VPN to stream from the same OTT platforms you would at home.

Can I watch Yellowstone season 4 online in the UK?

Sadly, this excellent neo-Western drama starring Kevin Costner hasn’t found a streaming home in the UK. The first two seasons were broadcast on the Paramount Network UK over a year ago, but fans across the pond are still waiting on an air date for seasons 3 and 4.

You can buy seasons 1 and 2 on Amazon Prime Video, though, from £1.89 per episode or £12.99 per season. So newbies can get a taste of the scintillating cowboy drama that’s yet to come. And, with Peacock becoming free to Sky and Now TV customers later this year – with programming ad-supported – all four seasons of Yellowstone could be ready to stream pretty soon.

Remember, though, that if you’re away from your home country you can still access your streaming service subscription from anywhere, if you download a good VPN and follow our instructions above.