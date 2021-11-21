How to watch Yellowstone season 4 episode 4 online where you are

Torture and dispensing of ones enemies? It's all in a days work for John Dutton as season 4 of Yellowstone continues to draw in the masses each week. Don't miss a moment of the cowboy drama. Here's how to watch Yellowstone season 4, episode 4 online wherever you are.

While last week's episode ended with an old fashioned, cowboy style showdown, there seems no end to season 4's stronghold on the theme of revenge. With the mastermind of the Dutton attacks still yet to be revealed, episode 4 seems to be handing out a few life lessons, aptly titled 'Winning or Learning'.

As Carter is enveloped into the warm(?) embrace of the Dutton ranch, Jimmy is on a journey of his own as he settles on the road with Travis' team. Meanwhile, Jamie is set to receive some news, and Beth is made an offer - one she may not be able to refuse? We'll see.

Promising plenty more violence as John zeroes in on the culprit of the shootings and bombings made on his family, make sure you're clued up on how to watch Yellowstone season 4, episode 4 from anywhere.

How to watch Yellowstone season 4 episode 4 from outside your country

Out of the country and want to catch up on episode 4 of Yellowstone? You'll be unable to watch new episodes due to annoying regional restrictions.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream episode 3 online on-demand no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch Yellowstone from abroad

How to watch Yellowstone season 4 episode 4 online in the US

Paramount Network app Yeehaw! It's time for another instalment of Yellowstone. You can watch Yellowstone season 4, episode 4 when it airs on the Paramount Network on November 21 at 8pm ET / PT. Episode 4 is titled 'Winning or Learning'. If you're going to miss Yellowstone season 4, episode 4 you can watch back on-demand via the Paramount Network app. You'll just need your cable login details to access the stream. If you've well and truly cut the cord, not to worry - there are plenty of OTT options. Sign up for Sling TV and get the Sling Orange package with the Comedy Extra add-on to watch. Sling costs $41 a month ($35 + $6 for the add-on). Alternatively, you can watch the Paramount Network through the Hulu with Live TV package for $64.99 a month. Outside of the US? Residents of the country can take the subscription services you pay for at home with you wherever you are - all you need is a reliable VPN.

How to watch Yellowstone season 4 episode 4 online in Canada

Paramount Network app Episode 4, 'Winning or Learning' of Yellowstone season 4 will air for Canadians on the Paramount Network at 8pm ET / PT, at the same time as its broadcast in the US. There are a number of options for those in Canada to watch Yellowstone season 4, episode 4, online too. With it also broadcasting on the Paramount Network in the Great White North, viewers can catch up using the Paramount Network app, which you can log into with your cable provider details. For cordcutters, you have the choice of FuboTV or Amazon Prime Video. FuboTV offers 10 live channels for those in Canada, including the Paramount Network, and offers new customers a 7-day FREE trial. Thereafter, you can choose between its monthly, quarterly, or annual plan, working out as little as CA$8 a month. A Prime subscription will cost CND$7.99 a month, or CND$79 annually. Before you pay a thing, though, you can enjoy a 30-day FREE trial. That'll allow you to watch at least the first few episodes of season 4 before you'll have to pay. Canadians travelling abroad right now will encounter geo-blocks preventing them from connecting to their usual streaming platforms - but a solution is readily available. Just download a VPN and you’ll be free to watch your favorite shows wherever you are.

How to watch Yellowstone season 4 episode 4 in Australia

Stan For those Down Under, you can watch Yellowstone season 4, episode 4 anytime, arriving on the platform Stan from Monday, November 22. You’ll need to pay AUS$10 a month for its Basic plan, which provides access to over 600 TV shows and more than 1,000 films – including every prior season of Yellowstone. Plus, new subscribers can try it FREE for 30-days before paying a thing. It’s worth noting that, just because you’re out of the country, that doesn’t mean you can’t watch your favorite shows. Just download a VPN to stream from the same OTT platforms you would at home.

Can I watch Yellowstone season 4 online in the UK?

Sadly, this excellent neo-Western drama starring Kevin Costner hasn’t found a streaming home in the UK. The first two seasons were broadcast on the Paramount Network UK over a year ago, but fans across the pond are still waiting on an air date for seasons 3 and 4.

You can buy seasons 1 and 2 on Amazon Prime Video, though, from £1.89 per episode or £12.99 per season. So newbies can get a taste of the scintillating cowboy drama that’s yet to come. And, with plans for Peacock to become free to Sky and Now TV customers later this year – with programming ad-supported – all four seasons of Yellowstone could be ready to stream pretty soon.

Remember, though, that if you’re away from your home country you can still access your streaming service subscription from anywhere, if you download a good VPN and follow our instructions above.