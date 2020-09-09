How to watch Woke: stream the new Hulu comedy from anywhere today

New Girl star Lamorne Morris returns to TV screens this week in a timely new comedy series that's based on the life and work of former Mad Magazine artist Keith Knight - read on to find out how to watch Woke online from anywhere in the world right now.
Morris' character Keef is a cartoonist on the cusp of making a breakthrough in his career, when he becomes a victim of police brutality.
Assaulted by several police officers while minding his own business looking at event fliers, the incident opens his eyes and makes him 'woke', with Keef noticing comments and microaggressions everywhere he looks.
All eight episodes of Woke are set to be made available to stream on Hulu from Wednesday, September 9. Try Hulu free for 7-days or just straight into its best value offer: a combined $12.99 a month bundle with Hulu, Disney Plus and ESPN+.
With the incident awakening his consciousness of race, Keef also has starts seeing inanimate objects come to life that advise him on how to deal with the world during semi-animated moments littered throughout the show.
These include a Native American spoon and an angry felt tip pen voiced by Saturday Night Live star J.B. Smoove.
Familiar faces also among the cast include Blake Anderson of "Workaholics" and T. Murphy of Kevin Hart's "The Next Level".
Here's how to watch Woke and stream every episode online for free no matter where you on the planet.
- More can't miss TV: here's how to watch Normal People
How to watch Woke episodes from outside your country
How to watch Woke on Hulu in the US
Woke has been produced by Hulu exclusively for its own streaming service, with all eight episodes available on demand from September 9.
Hulu plans are available from just $5.99 a month that will allow you to watch Woke. In fact, Hulu even offers a FREE 1-month trial, which means you should be easily work your way through all episodes of the show for free. For the ultimate value, though, bag a Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ bundle for just $12.99 a month, allowing you watch loads of great content as well as live sports.
Plus, Hulu lets you add on additional channels to its core service - everything from HBO and Showtime to Spanish-language networks - so it really is a legit alternative to cable and a cord-cutters dream.
A final benefit of Hulu is you can watch it on nearly anything, with the Hulu app available for: Android and iOS devices, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Echo Show and Fire TV devices, select smart TVs and Android TVs, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, Mac, PC and Roku streamers. So whatever your platform, don't hold back and take advantage of that free Hulu trial today.
- Related: How to watch Mulan online