How to watch Wimbledon in 2020: stream all the BBC's classic coverage online from anywhere

Summer isn't quite the same without Wimbledon, but while professional tennis isn't returning to action until August, fans are still in for a treat this summer. That's because the BBC is putting on over 50 hours of classic coverage from the Championships of yesteryear, so grab your Union Jack, make a jug of watered-down Pimm's, and sit back - here's how to watch Wimbledon in 2020 on the BBC from anywhere in the world.

Wimbledon 2020 cheat sheet The BBC's Wimbledon 2020 coverage is available to stream for free on BBC iPlayer. Brits outside of the country can access it from abroad by using a VPN.

There's two hours of action every weekday afternoon from 1.30pm BST (or 2.15pm from Monday, July 6), as well as a special one-hour show each evening at 8pm called The Best of the Championship, where Wimbledon mainstay Sue Barker presents highlights of some of the tournament's most iconic moments. She's even joined in-studio by fan favorites Tim Henman and Boris Becker,

All those vintage moments you thought you'd never see again except by way of some grainy YouTube clip? You can dare to dream - whether it's Goran finally lifting the trophy in 2001, or the epic clash between Venus Williams and Lindsay Davenport in 2005.

At weekends, there's even more special coverage: Andy Murray's Greatest Hits on July 4 (1.15pm) and July 5 (2pm) preceding The Greatest Final on July 11 (1.15pm) and July 12 (2.05pm). The highlight for most sports fans comes on the evening of Sunday, July 12 - a special airing at 7pm called One Day recounting the glorious few hours in the summer of 2019 when Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic's peerless Men's Finals encounter was somehow outdone by England winning the Cricket World Cup in a Super Over.

Put the hankies away, it'll all happen again (although maybe not quite like that) - but for now, enjoy some top-quality tennis for free - here's how to watch Wimbledon 2020 on the BBC today.

How to watch Wimbledon 2020 on the BBC today

The BBC's special Wimbledon 2020 coverage starts at 1.30pm BST this week (through July 3), and 2pm next week (starting July 6). It's also on at 8pm every weekday evening, while weekend starts at 1.15pm on Saturday and 2pm on Sunday. The One Day special airs at 7pm on Sunday, July 12. Best of all, the BBC is completely free to watch online via iPlayer, its excellent streaming app that anyone with a valid UK TV license is entitled to use. Anyone from the UK who finds themselves abroad right now can use a VPN to tune into the coverage they normally would at home. Here's how to do exactly that.

How to watch Wimbledon 2020 on the BBC from abroad

While anyone in the UK will find it easy to watch the BBC's special Wimbledon 2020 coverage, tennis-loving Brits who find themselves away from home may encounter a problem accessing the service's online streaming platform - due to geo-blocking.

Where this is the case, people who hold a valid TV license in Blighty could consider using a VPN. This nifty bit of software changes your IP address so that you can access all the content and services you already pay for back home - but from anywhere in the world.