How to watch Two Weeks to Live: stream Maisie Williams' new show online from anywhere

Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams is back on the small screen this September in a new dark comedy from UK broadcaster Sky called Two Weeks to Live. Williams played teenage assassin Arya Stark in the hit HBO show but here is cast as Kim Noakes, a misfit early 20-something determined to uncover the truth behind the mysterious death of her father when she was still a young child. Read on to find out how to stream Two Weeks to Live and watch every episode online today, including for free.

Two Weeks to Live cheat sheet The first episodes of Two Weeks to Live air in the UK on Sky One on Wednesday, September 2 at 10pm, with new episodes following each week on the channel at the same time. The great news for binge-viewers, however, is that all six episodes of this new series are now available to watch on demand in the UK via Sky - meaning you can watch them for FREE with a Now TV trial.

The show follows her on a coming-of-age adventure as she tries to leave her sheltered upbringing behind to strike it out on her own in the real world. And while she might not be able to walk elegantly in high heels, she has a distinctive skill set of her own that includes being well-versed in firearms and hand-to-hand combat.

During her very first trip to a pub, Kim meets brothers Nicky (Mawaan Rizwan) and Jay (Taheen Modak), with the landlord siblings convincing her that there's been a nuclear attack and they've got just two weeks to live.The joke inevitably goes horribly wrong, leaving Kim, her survivalist mother (played by Fleabag's Sian Clifford), and the two publicans in a dangerous situation.

We'll leave the plot teasers there, as that as we wouldn't want to spoil things for anyone, but it's safe to say that Kim's ability to skin a deer but not use a hand dryer makes for some amusing viewing over the course of the six-episode first season. Follow our guide below as we explain how to watch Two Weeks to Live online and stream the new Maisie Williams show wherever you are today.

How to watch Two Weeks to Live for FREE: stream every episode online in the UK today

New episodes of Two Weeks to Live air weekly on Sky One each Wednesday at 10pm - starting on Wednesday September 2. However, all six episodes have also now been released as a box set and are available to Sky subscribers for streaming via the Sky Go app. If you're not a Sky customer, there's always its streaming sibling, Now TV. A Now TV Entertainment Pass costs just £8.99 per month, but take advantage of the 7-day free trial and you should have ample time to binge Two Weeks to Live without paying a penny. And anyone from the UK who finds themselves abroad during these difficult times can use a VPN to access the streaming services they pay for at home - just follow the simple instructions below.

How to watch Two Weeks to Live from outside your country

As Two Weeks to Live is a Sky One exclusive, anyone from the UK who's currently away from home won't find it being aired simultaneously in places like the USA, Canada or Australia. Moreover, trying to tune into Sky or a related service like Now TV will likely be impossible because of geo-blocking restrictions.

We know that this might not be a likely scenario for many, due to coronavirus travel restrictions, but the fact is people are still being required to travel - and some are even regrettably stuck abroad during this difficult time.

Fortunately, there is a solution in the form of a VPN. This nifty bit of software changes your IP address so that you can access all the content you normally would at home, from anywhere in the world.

However, note that some services require you to verify local credit card or cable subscription details before gaining access, so make sure you have these to hand before signing up for anything.

