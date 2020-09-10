Ubisoft is holding the second of its Ubisoft Forward showcases in just a few hours, which promises to be filled to the brim with new game announcements and updates on previously confirmed titles.

The last Ubisoft Forward took place in July and seen the publisher giving us a closer look at Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Watch Dogs: Legion, as well as officially unveiling the - not so secret - Far Cry 6.

But this time round, in addition to updates on previously confirmed titles, we're also expecting Ubisoft to showcased two previously unannounced games.

Want to catch all the action live as it happens? Then read on for how to watch the Ubisoft Forward livestream.

How to watch the Ubisoft Forward livestream

The Ubisoft Forward livestream main show kicks off on September 10 at 12pm PT / 3pmET / 8pm BST (or 5am AEST on September 11).

However, you can tune in an hour earlier for the pre-show that includes a "Brawlhalla matchup featuring the Ubisoft News team and Blue Mammoth developers", as well as updates on games such as Roller Champions, For Honor, The Division 2, and Ghost Recon Breakpoint.

We will embed the official YouTube stream below, when it goes live, so you can catch all the action live as it happens.

It's worth noting that you can earn in-game rewards and items by logging in to your Ubisoft account during the stream - these rewards include a rainbow Six Siege Year 5 events Charm, a refract Baton for Hyperscape, three XP boost tickets for For Honor and a Ubisoft Forward Mask for Watch Dogs Legion.

Ubisoft Forward: what we're expecting

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Ubisoft has already confirmed that this Ubisoft Forward will see us getting updates on Watch Dogs: Legion, Hyper Scape, and Rainbow Six Siege, as well as a closer look at Immortals Fenyx Rising (formerly known as Gods & Monsters).

But, in addition to this, the publisher has promised some surprises. We're expecting that we'll finally get an update on pirate adventure Skull & Bones and Beyond Good and Evil 2 - both of which the publisher has been tight-lipped about since their announcements. But one big 'surprise' that Ubisoft likely has in store seems to have already leaked, as images of a Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake appeared on Uplay.

However, Ubisoft has confirmed it's working on two AAAA games (ugh), with one being Beyond Good & Evil 2 and the other still unannounced. If this second game isn't Prince of Persia then we may see a brand new Ubisoft IP showcased later today.

According to Ubisoft, there will be "deep dives into two unreleased titles, exclusive to this edition of Ubisoft Forward" after the main show.