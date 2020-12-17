How to watch The Stand 2020 online: stream new Stephen King miniseries anywhere

There are few authors that have had as many of their novels brought to the small and big screen as Stephen King - and now we have yet another adaptation of his works to enjoy, courtesy of a new CBS TV retelling of The Stand starring Whoopi Goldberg and Alexander Skarsgård. Read on as we explain how to watch The Stand 2020 online and stream each episode, no matter where you are in the world today.

The 1978 post-apocalyptic epic is widely regarded as one of the best from King's insanely large body of work has already been adapted once before for TV as a miniseries back in 1994. This 21st century take on the book boasts an all-star cast. As well as Goldberg and Skarsgård, it also features James Marsden, Greg Kinnear and Amber Heard.

How to watch The Stand 2020 online The Stand 2020 is out on CBS All Access from 17 December in the US, with new episodes of the nine-part miniseries rolled out every Thursday thereafter. Full TV and streaming details are below - but wherever you are, you can watch the show just like you would at home with the aid of a good VPN.

Not likely an easy watch for anyone suffering from coronavirus anxiety, the story is based around the aftermath of a global pandemic caused by a weaponised super-flu.

With millions of lives lost, the fate of the world rest on the shoulders of a prophet called Mother Abagail (Goldberg), who warns a group of survivors about the Dark Man (Skarsgård) - a mysterious figure who holds unspeakable power.

While long-time King fans will likely know the original story backwards, there remains a key detail to draw them in - the legendary writer has somewhat controversially penned a new ending for the show.

Follow our guide below as we explain how to watch The Stand 2020 online and stream the all-new miniseries, wherever you are in the world right now.

More can't-miss TV: how to watch His Dark Materials season 2 online

How to watch The Stand online from outside your country

For those abroad on business or getting some winter sun when The Stand lands, you’ll be unable to watch the miniseries due to annoying regional restrictions.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream The Stand online no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch The Stand 2020 from abroad

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch The Stand 2020 online in the US

This series is exclusive to CBS All Access (set to be rebranded in the new year as ViacomCBS' Paramount+) in the US, so you’ll have to register to the streaming site to keep-up with all the post-apocalyptic drama. It’s $5.99 for their Limited Commercials plan, or $9.99 to stream without interruption. Both options come with the option of a 1-week FREE CBS All Access trial - and you can cancel any time, so you could potentially watch episodes free of charge. Expecting to stick around? You’ll save 15% if you purchase an annual subscription. Outside of the US? Take the same subscription services you pay for at home with you wherever you go - all you need is a reliable VPN.

Festive fun: how to watch Home Alone online

How to watch The Stand online in Canada

It's the same story in Canada, with the show exclusively available via CBS All Access New episodes of The Stand will be released in tandem with the US on the streaming service, which will set you back $5.99CAD a month for limited commercials and ad-free for $9.99CAD a month. And don't forget that Canadians abroad can still tune in to their home streaming services and favorite content from abroad - just grab a VPN and follow the simple steps outlined above.

You can watch The Stand 2020 in the UK - but you'll have to wait. The show's UK broadcast rights has been snapped up by the Starz network and is set to be shown on its StazPlay streaming service. However, it's not set to reach the network until early in 2021 - The Stand UK release date is currently January 3. The StarzPlay app is available to download on your Android and Apple device and is also available on most Android TVs as well as being compatible with Google Chromecast. You can also watch StarzPlay content through Amazon Prime Video. The service costs just £4.99 per month (on top of the cost of a Prime subscription) and allows you to stream on up to four devices simultaneously. There's a FREE trial on offer via Prime Video, too. UK residents and anyone currently in the country from abroad will also be pleased to hear they can still use their streaming service of choice when travelling. This is thanks to the powers of a VPN - full details of which can be found above.

Can I watch The Stand online in Australia?

The Stand 2020's release date in Australia won't be until 2021, according to the latest information. The miniseries looks set to come to Amazon Prime, as in other parts of the world, with January 15, 2021 cited as The Stand 2020 release date in Australia. If you're currently in Oz from a country where The Stand is already out, remember you can use a good VPN to regain access to all the same services and content you'd normally watch (and pay for) in your country of residence.