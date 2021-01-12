How to watch The Resident season 4 online: stream new episodes from anywhere

The staff at Chastain Park Memorial Hospital are back and are heading head first into the thick of the pandemic - read on for your guide to streaming The Resident, and watch season 4 no matter where in the world you are.

Based on the book ‘Unaccountable’ by Marty Makary, the first episode of the new run is ominously entitled 'A Wedding and a Funeral, and sees the Atlanta hospital inundated with patients struck down with Covid-19.

The new series' dramatic teaser trailer suggests the show's beloved ER nurse Ellen Hundley (Denitra Isler) maybe among those being treated for the virus.

The crisis also appears to be having an impact on the relationships of some the show's main character's with the trailer also hinting that Dr. Randolph Bell (Bruce Greenwood) and Dr. Kit Voss' (Jane Leeves) will-they-won't-they affair might actually materialise this time out.

There's also Dr. Conrad Hawkins and nurse Nic Nevin’s upcoming wedding to look forward to, while later episodes in the series are said to be take place slightly in the future when the pandemic has been eradicated, however its after-effects are still set to be keenly felt by the hospital and its staff.

Follow our guide below as we explain how to watch The Resident season 4 online and stream every new episode of the new series - wherever you are on earth right now.

How to watch The Resident online from outside your country

For those abroad when The Resident: Season 4 lands, you’ll be unable to watch the show on your usual home streaming service, due to annoying regional restrictions.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream The Resident: Season 4 online anywhere. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch The Resident anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch The Resident season 4 in the US

Watching the new season of The Resident in the US should be plain sailing with a number of choices available to you. If you're all good for a cable TV plan, you just simply need to tune in to Fox on Tuesdays (commencing Tuesday, January 12) at 8/7c. If you're a cord cutter, or don't have access to Fox, then there are a number of over the top cord cutting services that can step in and let you watch Fox online - and our pick for watching the show is fuboTV. That's largely because you can currently take advantage of a FREE 7-day fuboTV trial. Check that Fox channels are available in your area first, but as a complete cable replacement solution costing from $65 a month, it's hard to beat. Out of the US right now? You can watch The Resident like you're back home through the use of a VPN. Further details on how that works can be found below.

How to watch The Resident online in the UK

Since Paramount TV in the UK became no more, Sky Witness has become the home of The Resident in the UK. Season 3 is currently being shown on the channel, but while it seems odds on for season 4 to appear on Witness, no confirmed broadcast date for the new series has so far been given by Sky. If you're already a Sky customer, you can watch season 3 episodes on demand via Sky Q and streaming via the Sky Go app. If you're not a Sky customer, there's always its streaming sibling, Now TV where an Entertainment Pass will get you access to season 3 episodes. And anyone from the UK who finds themselves abroad during these difficult times can use a VPN to access the streaming services they pay for at home - just follow our guide below.

How to watch The Resident season 4: stream all-new episodes online in Canada

America’s Northern cousins aren’t missing a heartbeat, with the Canadian Television Network (CTV) broadcasting The Resident season 4 in line with the US, so 8pm ET/PT on Tuesday nights from January 12, 2021. And, if you’re otherwise engaged when episodes air, you can catch-up through its on-demand service – although you’ll need to enter your cable login details. Canadian residents heading south of the border or leaving the country will encounter geo-blocks preventing them from connecting to their usual streaming platforms - but a solution is readily available. Just download a VPN and you’ll be free to watch your favorite shows wherever you are.

Good news and bad news for Australian fans of US medical drama The Resident. The show's home Down Under is free-to-air Channel 7 and the network is set to show the new series. Unfortunately, season 4 doesn't have a 100% confirmed release date in Australia - but you can watch seasons 3 of The Resident absolute free via the Seven Network. All episodes from the season 3 are now available for binge-watching via its 7Plus streaming service - and Aussies abroad can tune in to whatever platform they use at home from anywhere with the help of a VPN.