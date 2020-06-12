How to watch the PC Gaming Show and Future Games Show and see 90+ games this weekend

The PC Gaming Show and Future Games Show are joining forces over this weekend to showcase 90+ games in a packed double bill of livestreams on Saturday June 13th. Produced by TechRadar's sister sites PC Gamer and GamesRadar respectively, the shows will contain a mix of world premieres, updates and interviews - as well as a number of surprises - when they’re streamed on Twitch and YouTube this Saturday, kicking off at 11am Pacific. Tune in to see the best games coming to PC and consoles in 2020 and beyond across the two shows.

The PC Gaming Show is now in its sixth year, and was praised by Vice as being the ‘best E3 conference’ in 2019. Hosts Sean "Day9" Plott and Frankie Ward return - alongside a special ‘mystery host’ to be revealed during the show - with announcements including Rocketwerkz founder Dean Hall about what's coming next from the studio, a Torchlight 3-related surprise, and a brand-new trailer from Dusk and Amid Evil publisher New Blood Interactive. More than 50 games will appear in the show from a wide variety of developers and publishers, including 2K Games, Amazon Games, Rebellion, Sega and Xseed Games. The show is usually streamed live, but this year will be pre-recorded from a custom LA studio.

The Future Games Show , meanwhile, is a new showcase of the best console, streaming and mobile games from GamesRadar+. Hosted by Nolan North and Emily Rose, the stars of the Uncharted series, you'll see over 40 games, including seven world premieres and some surprises from developers including Square Enix, Modus Games, Team 17, Curve Digital and more. As the name suggests, the Future Games show will feature a special spotlight on the future of gaming - with insight from key development figures in areas such as visuals, audio, machine learning and storytelling - to create a clearer picture of what we can expect from PS5 and Xbox Series X going forwards.

How to watch the PC Gaming Show and Future Games Show

The PC Gaming Show will be broadcast on Twitch and YouTube this Saturday June 13 from 11am Pacific (2pm EDT / 7pm BST). The PC Gaming Show will end a little after 1pm Pacific, and then we’ll be thrust into the countdown to the Future Games Show which begins on Twitch and YouTube at 2pm Pacific (5pm EDT / 10pm BST). The Future Games Show will finish at around 3.30pm Pacific, and you can head to PC Gamer and GamesRadar to read more about the featured games.



Here's a quick schedule if you fancy watching:

Pacific Time (Los Angeles)

10.30 AM - PC Gaming Pre-Show begins

11.00 AM - PC Gaming Show begins

01.15 PM - Future Games Show countdown begins

02.00 PM - Future Games Show begins

Set reminders and watch the shows on the platform of your choosing below:

