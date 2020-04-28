How to watch The Office US: stream every episode online from anywhere

It's one of the biggest cliches around, but sometimes the student really does become the master - and the American version of iconic British sit-com The Office is a case in point. Here's how to watch The Office US and stream the hit comedy no matter where you are in the world.

The Office US cheat sheet The Office US first aired back in 2005 and features no less than nine seasons. It's widely available on streaming services all over the world, including on Amazon Prime Video in the UK, where it's available to subscribers at no extra cost.

The US Office swaps Slough for Scranton, Pennsylvania and sees Steve Carrell's Michael Scott take on the David Brent role as head of the fictional Dunder Mifflin Paper Company.

Other obvious parallels see constantly crushing co-workers Tim and Dawn become Jim and Pam in the US version - played by John Krasinski and Jenna Fischer, respectively. But arguably the most triumphant re-characterisation sees super-sycophant Gareth become the even more cringe-inducing Dwight.

Yet despite its obvious inheritance from Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant's pièce de résistance, The Office US more than stands on its own two feet. In fact, it ended up far surpassing the original Office's two season run, lasting for a full nine seasons over in America.

That's plenty of top-quality comedy for you to binge on during lockdown, so without further ado, here's how to watch The Office US online and stream every episode no matter where you are in the world.

Is The Office US on Netflix?

Yes - but only in North America.

All nine seasons of The Office are available on Netflix US and Netflix Canada right now - you can find the show page here - but folks in countries like the UK and Australia miss out.

Anyone from the US or Canada wanting to watch their local Netflix service abroad and get access to all the same content, just like they would at home, need only use a reliable VPN to do so - just follow our guide below to get started.

How to watch The Office US from outside your country

The Office US is now practically a classic comedy and widely available for streaming. The problem arises when you find yourself abroad and geo-blocking prevents you from accessing the streaming service you normally would (and most likely pay for) at home. While we're aware that most people aren't going anywhere in the immediate future, this has been a common scenario in the past and will be again in the future.

Fortunately, there's an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to watch The Office US no matter where you are. This simple bit of software changes your IP address so that you can access episodes on demand just like you would at home.

While there are hundreds of VPNs to choose from, we always recommend ExpressVPN. As well as being fast, simple, and straightforward to install, it's also compatible with a whole host of devices - Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, iOS and Android to name some of the main ones. Plus, ExpressVPN's flexible 30-day money back guarantee is difficult to argue with. Even better, you can purchase an annual plan for a 49% discount and 3 months extra FREE – a brilliant offer for an essential bit of software. Once installed, select the location of your home country and simply click connect. You’ll then be able to easily stream The Office US online from pretty much anywhere in the world.

(Image credit: Deedle-Dee Productions / Reveille Productions / Universal Television)

How to watch The Office US in the US

The Office US is currently part of the impressive Netflix US line-up, which can be had for as little as $9 and can be cancelled at any time, unlike most cable packages. There's no free trial to speak of as with some other services, but at that price, you may well be able to afford checking out it regardless. Plus, you can take your subscription with you wherever you go - as per our guide above, if you find yourself out of the country, just use clever software like ExpressVPN to access the shows you normally would at home.

How to watch The Office US in the UK for free

The Office US is remarkably hard to come by in the UK - at least in its entirety and without dropping a fair few coppers. While the odd season is available here and there, for the full catalogue and the best deal the only place you should look is Amazon Prime Video. Prime Video access is one of the many benefits that come with Prime membership and includes access to loads of great streaming content, from exclusives like Mr Robot to newer shows like Billions. It's also the only place in the UK you'll find all nine seasons of The Office US under one roof. Best of all, you can try Prime for FREE for 30-days - which if you're really up for binge-watching the US Office, should prove just enough time to do so without paying a penny. Plus, you get all the other benefits of Prime, including free one-day delivery (though at present be aware that the coronavirus crisis is affecting normal supplies and shipping times). Remember, as per our guide above, if you find yourself out of the country, you can use clever software like ExpressVPN to tune back into your UK-based services just you would at home.

How to watch The Office US online in Australia

As with The Office UK, Stan is your first port of call for streaming The Office US in Australia. It offers all nine seasons of the show, starts at just $10 a month, and even offers a FREE 30-day trial on so you can check out everything it has to offer - among other things, as well as The Office, it's the exclusive Aussie home of everything from RuPaul's Drag Race and Billions to City on a Hill, Will & Grace, and The Loudest Voice. The other option we'd recommend is Foxtel Now. The standalone streaming service from pay TV provider Foxtel also the full Office US catalogue. While similarly commitment-free, it starts at $25 a month and only offers a 10-day trial, so Stan may be the best option for many people. If you happen to be going abroad and are worried that geo-blocking will stop you from watching the shows you normally would at home in Australia, don't worry - just use a VPN and you'll be able to stream as usual.

How to watch The Office US online in Canada

Just like south of the border, Netflix is where you'll find all nine seasons of the US Office available to stream in Canada. It's priced from CA$13.99 a month and is the only place to stream the show as part of a subscription, rather than buying episodes or seasons on a standalone basis. Anyone from Canada who finds they can't watch The Office US when abroad due to pesky geo-blocking restrictions is reminded that by using a VPN, they can stream just like they would with a nice cold Moosehead in hand.

