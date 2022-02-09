How to watch the Nintendo Direct livestream today

Audio player loading…

The next Nintendo Direct presentation has been announced. Scheduled to go live later today, it looks to be a big dollop of Nintendo Switch news and will give us a glimpse of what’s coming to the console in the first half of 2022.

Today’s livestream will be a chunky 40 minutes, so we can expect a good few reveals about the latest Nintendo Switch releases. If you want to stay up to date with the latest, you can watch today’s Nintendo Direct right here.

We’ll be covering the whole presentation here at TechRadar Gaming, so be sure to check back for all the latest news as it happens.

How to watch today’s Nintendo Direct

Today’s Nintendo Direct will air at 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 10pm GMT. You’ll be able to catch it live on the official Nintendo YouTube channel or watch it right below in the embedded video.

If you can’t make it to the live showing, don’t worry. Nintendo will be uploading the presentation and ensuing trailers to its official channels once the broadcast has ended.

What can we expect from today’s Nintendo Direct?

There are plenty of releases planned for Nintendo Switch this year, many of which could get a look in during today’s presentation. Kirby and the Forgotten Land will take the pink puffball on a post-apocalyptic, open-world adventure in March, while Triangle Strategy arrives earlier in the month.

Splatoon 3 may well make an appearance, and Nintendo might offer a more specific release date than the very open window of 2022.

At the last Nintendo Direct, all the way back in September, we were given a bigger look at Metroid Dread and Bayonetta. While Samus’s latest outing has already been released, the third Bayonetta installment is yet to come. We might be seeing some more details for that game later today.

Many Nintendo fans will be eager to get their hands on any morsel of news about The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2. Although it’s scheduled for release sometime this year, there’s nothing to suggest it’s coming in the first half of 2022. Another look at the game would be welcome, but there’s a fair few other games that Nintendo will likely shine a spotlight on first.