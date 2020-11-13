How to watch The Mandalorian season 2 online: stream the all-new episode 3 today

TGIF has taken on a whole new meaning in 2020 and that's never truer than it is right now, when each Friday marks the release of a welcome bit of escapism in the form of a new episode of The Mandalorian season 2. This week, we're on to episode 3 (or Chapter 11, if you prefer) which gets released on Friday, November 13 at midnight PT / 3am ET in the US, 8am GMT in the UK, and 7pm AEDT in Australia. Read on as we explain exactly how to watch The Mandalorian season 2, episode 3 online and stream the live-action Star Wars series with Disney Plus right now.

At this stage, not much is known about The Mandalorian season 2, episode 3 beyond a cryptic description telling us: "The Mandalorian braves high seas and meets unexpected allies." However, a watch of the trailer for Chapter 11 does reveal a little more - namely a cameo appearance by WWE superstar Sasha Banks.

Watch The Mandalorian season 2 Season 2 of The Mandalorian is here and we're every bit as excited as you are! Episode 3 is out today, with new episodes available the same day each week from midnight PT / 3am ET / 8am GMT. A subscription is dirt cheap too - Disney Plus costs from just $6.99/£5.99/AU$8.99 a month, so not a lot more than the price of one movie rental online.

While the latest films in George Lucas’ Star Wars series (and even the prequels that came before) have elicited more than a few 'mehs', The Mandalorian received rave reviews as soon as it was first released last November, with Pedro Pascal’s portrayal of Din Djarin (the titular Mandalorian) earning particular praise - though it's been Baby Yoda or 'The Child' that's taken the internet by storm.

Season 2 should be no different, featuring eight 40-minute episodes just like season 1, a new chapter being released every Friday on to Disney Plus at the times mentioned above.

Pedro Pascal is back as The Mandalorian/Din Djarin alongside Gina Carano as Cara Dune, Carl Weathers as Greek Karaga and Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon. However, several new actors are said to be joining the cast this season including Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett, Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano, Kattee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze and Timothy Olyphant as Cobb Vanth. Excitingly (minor spoiler alert), we got our first glimpse of Morrison back in the galaxy far, far away at the end of last week's epsiode, leading many to believe that Boba is back!

Whether you’ve been eagerly awaiting the next season of Disney Plus’ live-action Star Wars series or just want to see what all the fuss surrounding Baby Yoda is about, we’ll show you exactly how to watch The Mandalorian season 2 online and stream episode 3 today, wherever you are in the world - or, indeed, a galaxy far, far away!

More Disney fun: how to watch Mulan online

How to watch The Mandalorian season 2 online with Disney Plus right now

As Disney Plus has now rolled out in North America, Europe and parts of Asia with the Latin American launch scheduled for November, watching season 2 of The Mandalorian using the service will be easier than ever. If you’re located in a country that does have access to Disney Plus, you just need to head to the Disney Plus website and sign up for the service to watch new episodes of The Mandalorian. Disney+ is going old school when it comes to how the episodes are being delivered. Rather than 'doing a Netflix' and putting all eight shows out there at once to binge, season 2 has premiered on Friday, October 30 with a single episode release, and subsequent 'chapters', as they're known in Star Wars-speak, will be released every Friday until the finale on Friday, December 18. In addition to being the exclusive home of The Mandalorian and other Disney Plus original series, the service also gives you access to Disney’s huge back catalogue and Fox’s as well. This means that adults will be able to watch every episode of the Simpsons ever made while kids can watch classic Disney films like Cinderella, The Little Mermaid, The Lion King and more. A Disney Plus subscription also gives you access to the latest Marvel movies and the entire Star Wars canon - all for just $6.99/£5.99/AU$8.99 a month .

View Deal

How to save money on Disney+

Disney Plus is already cheaper than competing streaming services like Netflix but you can save even more when you sign up for an annual subscription which gives you 15% off the monthly price. Obviously you have to splash the cash at the start, but with so much content to get stuck in to we very much doubt you'll run out of things to watch before the 12 months are up. You're looking at $69.99/£59.99/AU$89.99 for the year.

Or if your interests are farther reaching (and you're in the US), then we'd seriously suggest looking at the fantastic value bundle package. It adds Hulu and ESPN+ to your subscription price. The Hulu element opens up a world of Hulu Originals such as The Great, Upload, Helstrom and Normal People. While ESPN+ brings tonnes of exclusive live sport, highlights and documentaries. The combined bundle costs just $12.99 a month.

What else should I know about Disney+?

Disney Plus is showing no signs of slowing down since the service first launched last November and in addition to new episodes of The Mandalorian, subscribers can also look forward to the release of a Rogue One prequel series, a Clone Wars spinoff, WandaVision, Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Monsters Inc.’s Monsters at Work and more.

The streaming service has apps for iOS and Android (of course), and is available to watch online via the likes of Amazon Fire TV Stick, PS4, Xbox One and Roku streaming devices.

Finally, now that Disney has set the precedent of releasing its live-action Mulan remake on the service instead of in theaters through its Premiere Access program, expect the company to bring more films that were originally intended to be shown on the big screen to Disney Plus soon.

The Mandalorian season 1 primer

Season 1 of The Mandalorian gave viewers a glimpse into what life was like after the fall of the Empire five years after the events of Return of the Jedi. The imperial forces may have been defeated but the Empire’s grip on the galaxy still holds as we saw when The Mandalorian sought out 'The Client', who uses Imperial stormtroopers as bodyguards, for work.

Already seen it and want to know our thoughts? Then check out our recap of the Mandalorian season 2 episode 1.

Read more: