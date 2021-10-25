Microsoft has announced that a Halo Infinite campaign overview will take place today, October 25, at 6 AM PT / 2 PM BST / 3 PM CEST / 9 AM ET, and you won’t want to miss it.

Halo Infinite’s campaign mode hasn’t been shown since August 11, 2020, where it received a mostly negative response from players due to its lackluster visuals. The reaction, along with the effects of the pandemic, ultimately led to Halo Infinite being delayed from its original launch date of November 10, 2020, to December 8, 2021.

While the graphics might not have impressed everyone (and led to the discovery of Craig), the onscreen action itself looked rather fun. It was the first time we saw Master Chief’s new grappling hook in action, which is a blast to use in Halo Infinite’s multiplayer mode, as well as some of the game’s new weapons like the VK78 Commando.

We’re expecting to see more of Master Chief’s new fearsome foe The Banished, who first appeared in Halo Wars 2, and hopefully a more polished-looking campaign experience overall. If you’d like to watch the Halo Infinite campaign overview live, here’s how you can tune in.

How to watch the Halo Infinite campaign overview

The Halo Infinite campaign overview airs at 6 AM PT / 2 PM BST / 3 PM CEST/ 9 AM ET today, October 25, and is available to watch via Xbox’s YouTube channel, which we’ve embedded below for your convenience.

It’s unclear how long the overview will last and how in-depth it will be, but considering we haven’t seen anything regarding Halo Infinite’s campaign since last year, there’s plenty of new content to be shared.

Analysis: Halo Infinite could be the biggest game of the year

There’s no doubt that Halo Infinite’s delay took the shine off Microsoft’s Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S console launch, but it appears that the delay has done 343 Industries’ game the world of good. The game’s multiplayer, which is free-to-play for the first time in the series’ history, has been extremely well-received, but questions remain about Halo Infinite’s campaign mode.

Today’s overview trailer will hopefully assuage fears that the game’s campaign isn’t in good shape. We know that both the campaign and multiplayer modes for Halo Infinite will launch on the same date, which some speculated wouldn’t be the case.

If developer 343 Industries can deliver a memorable Halo campaign, and the multiplayer continues on its promising trajectory, there’s no doubt that Halo Infinite could be one of the biggest games of the year and a huge boon for Microsoft during the holiday season.

Halo Infinite is set to release on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on December 8, 2021. It will be available to Xbox Game Pass subscribers for free on day one.