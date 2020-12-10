How to watch The Game Awards 2020: live stream and start time

The only way to watch The Game Awards 2020 is through the live stream video we've embedded below because this year's presentation isn't happening in person.

The Geoff Keighley hosted award show – now in its seventh year – is more than 'the Oscars for video games', as we've come to learn. The real reason to watch The Game Awards is to see the epic game (and sometimes hardware) reveals that happen in between the award segments. It makes TGAs must-see TV – or must-live-stream online video.

When is the The Game Awards start time? How can you watch? We have all of those answers now that it's December 10 and the broadcast is just few hours away.

Watch The Game Awards live stream right here

You don't have to travel far to watch The Game Awards. In fact, we've added the live stream video right here so that you can watch the awards and world premier game trailers without ever having to leave this page.

The Game Awards is free to watch and will be streaming on 45 platforms around the world. This includes YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, Facebook Live, Steam, Oculus Venues and even TikTokLive this year. Unlike the old Spike TV awards, 'how to watch The Game Awards' is a much easier question to answer: pretty much anywhere.

The show will broadcast live from Los Angeles, London and Tokyo with strict safety protocols, according to the official Game Awards website. But there won't be an audience in LA this time around. Everyone is going to be watching from home.

The Game Awards time – here's when it starts

The official Game Awards start time is 7pm EST / 4pm PST tonight, December 10, or 12am GMT / 11am AEST December 11. It's all being broadcast at the same time no matter where you are in the world.

The Game Awards live stream will have a pre-show that starts 30 minutes before the main event, so tune in at 6:30pm EST / 3:30pm PST / 11:30pm GMT for that.

Why watch The Game Awards 2020?

It's easy to dismiss The Game Awards as a pageantry show to pat game developers on the back at the end of the year. But anyone who's actually watched The Game Awards live stream in past years knows it's more about the big reveals.

Last year, Microsoft gave us our first look at The Xbox Series X console, something we didn't expect, and in 2014, we got the world premier of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild before it came to the Nintendo Switch.

Will we see new Super Smash Bros Ultimate fighters? Our first tease of the Spider-Man 3 movie? A Halo Infinite gameplay trailer? How about a first look at Uncharted 5, surely to be a PS5 system seller (not that we can find PS5 restock anyway)? We'll know in a few hours when The Game Awards start.