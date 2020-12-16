How to watch The Expanse season 5 online: stream every episode from anywhere now

Often described as a cross between Mad Men and Star Trek, complex sci-fi drama returns to screens this week via Amazon Prime video for a fifth season. Based on a series of novels by James S.A. Corey (a pseudonym for Daniel Abraham and Ty Franck, who both act as writers for the show), The Expanse was saved from a black hole by Amazon after being cancelled by the Syfy network at the end season three, and has since gone on to become something of a cult smash. Here's how to watch The Expanse: Season 5 online, no matter where you are in the world right now.
The Expanse season 5 is out on Amazon Prime from Wednesday, December 16 - with new episodes of the 10-part series being released on the service on a weekly basis thereafter. It's a Prime Video exclusive, so you won't find it anywhere else - but you will find that it's available at no extra cost to Prime subscribers! Check out Amazon's FREE 30-day Prime trial to check out the show for free - and Prime members can log-in to their account from anywhere in the world with the help of a good VPN.
Set in the year 2350, it charts a universe where Mars has been colonised and much of the Solar System explored and inhabited.
With the United Nations of Earth and Luna, the Martian Congressional Republic and the Outer Planets Alliance all locking horns following centuries of exploitation of the astroid belt's resources, the new season picks up with humans preparing to vacate the solar system in search of new homes on the earth-like worlds beyond the solar system.
Read on as we detail how to watch the continuing adventures of captain James Holden and the rest of the Rocinante's crew, with our guide to watching The Expanse : Season 5 online from anywhere in the world. Spoiler alert: it could be as simple as signing up for a FREE 30-day Amazon Prime trial!
How to watch The Expanse season 5 online: stream every episode today
Amazon and its Prime Video streaming platform have the exclusive global VoD rights for The Expanse: Season 5. From Wednesday, December 16, that means you can watch The Expanse online with Prime Video at no extra cost.
Amazon's streaming service comes standard with any and all Amazon Prime memberships. You can famously get a FREE 30-day Amazon Prime trial before signing on in full, to see if its combination of top-notch entertainment, exclusive deals, and premium delivery is right for you.
If you decide you like it and want to keep it, Prime costs:
- US: $12.99 per month or $119 for the year
- UK: £7.99 per month or £79 for the year
- Canada: $7.99 per month or $79 for the year
- Australia: $6.99 per month or $59 for the year
Subscribers can access the service in web browsers, on smart TVs, iOS and Android smartphones/tablets, games consoles like the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One X, streaming boxes and dongles like those made by Roku, Amazon’s Fire TV devices, Apple TV, as well as a number of compatible Blu-ray players.
How to watch The Expanse: season 5 from abroad
If you're a Prime Video subscriber but find yourself stuck abroad in a country where the service isn't available or you can't log-in as usual, that's probably down to geo-blocking restrictions.
Thankfully, help is at hand. Downloading a VPN will allow you to watch Uncle Frank no matter where you are, simply by changing your IP address to one that's back in your country of residence. Here's how to get started with this essential bit of streaming software.
