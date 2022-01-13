How to watch The Apprentice 2022 episode 2 online for free in UK and abroad

Audio player loading…

After a two-year hiatus, Lord Sugar is back in the boardroom to puncture the inflated egos of another group of British entrepreneurs. But which of the remaining 15 contestants will be next to file their P45? Find out with our below guide on how to watch The Apprentice 2022 episode 2 online, which you can stream 100% FREE on BBC iPlayer.

Watch The Apprentice episode 2 online 2022 When: Thursday, January 13 at 9pm GMT Channel: BBC One Free stream: watch BBC iPlayer for FREE Watch anywhere: try the top VPN around 100% risk-free

*Warning: episode 1 spoilers ahead*

UK viewers have obviously missed the schadenfreude of seeing the 'best' business brains in the UK falling flat on their smug faces, because the inaugural episode of The Apprentice 2022 was watched by more than 4.6 million people.

And the back-biting, high-pressured drama didn’t disappoint as the boys’ team took on the girls to produce a marketing campaign for a luxury cruise liner. Project Managers Kathryn and Ashkay both alienated their underlings by refusing to take on board any feedback, but it was the boys’ team that was eventually sunk by a godawful logo that Lord Sugar described as the worst he’d ever seen.

This time the contestants are tasked with designing an electric toothbrush and an accompanying app aimed at children. Kids stuff, right? The preview suggests that the endeavour is something of a disaster. “I’m so bloody disappointed with the lot of you,” Lord Sugar laments as the teams grapple with imaging tech and the interactive app.

Who will come out sparkling and who will get the most plaque…sorry, flack…from Sugar and his business aides? Find out below as we explain how to watch The Apprentice 2022 episode 2 online from anywhere this week.

How to watch The Apprentice online FREE in the UK

Episode two of The Apprentice will air on BBC One at 9pm GMT on Thursday, January 13. You can also stream the show live or on-demand through BBC iPlayer. Both BBC One and BBC iPlayer are free to watch with a valid TV licence, and the streaming service works across a huge array of devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Roku, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles. If you're not in the UK, use a VPN to stream your favourite BBC shows online from anywhere as if you were at home.

How to watch The Apprentice online from outside your country

If you’re abroad when an episode airs, you won't be able to watch the show as you normally would at home, thanks to annoying regional restrictions.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream it online no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch The Apprentice online from anywhere

Our experts have tried and tested some of the best VPNs on the market so you don't have to and recommend ExpressVPN as their top pick. Not only is it one of the fastest and easiest to use, but this VPN is compatible with a whole host of devices, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Xbox, Playstation, and iOS and Android devices.

Three simple steps to using a VPN to watch The Apprentice when overseas:

1. Download and install a VPN - we recommend ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the relevant server location - launch the VPN app, click on 'choose location' and select the right location (i.e. a UK server for iPlayer)

3. Head to the chosen broadcaster's live stream - in this case, head to BBC iPlayer

Aaron Willis, 38, flight operations intructor

Akeem Bundu-Kamara, 29, financial strategy manager

Akshay Thakrar, 28, digital marketing agency owner

Alex Short, 27, commercial cleaning company owner

Amy Anzel, 48, beauty brand owner

Brittany Carter, 25, hotel front of house manager

Conor Gilsenan, 28, sales executive

Francesca Kennedy Wallbank, 26, sustainability company owner

Harry Mahmood, 35, regional operations manager

Harpreet Kaur, 30, dessert parlour owner

Kathryn Louise Burn, 29, online pyjama store owner

Navid Sole, 27, pharmacist

Nick Showering, 31, finance manager

Sophie Wilding, 32, cocktail bar owner

Shama Amin, 41, children's day nursery owner

Stephanie Affleck, 28, online children's store owner

How to watch The Apprentice: You're Fired

Comedian Tom Allen is back on hosting duties for The Apprentice: You're Fired, the sister-show that's almost as catty as the real thing.

You're Fired follows each episode of The Apprentice, airing at 10pm GMT every Thursday on BBC Two. Remember, you can also watch the half-hour show FREE on BBC iPlayer, either live or on-demand.

Tom Allen and a rotating panel of guests will roast and rehabilitate each week's unwanted candidate, who'll get a flavour of what the public really thinks of their antics on the show.

It's always packed with unseen footage, bloopers and suspiciously generous testimonials from boardroom frenemies.