How to watch the America's Got Talent season 15 Live Finals online from anywhere

It’s the end of another emotional season of America’s Got Talent. Now America has a decision to make (and not even the most important one this year). Who deserves to become the winner of AGT 2020 and bag a cash-prize of $1 million? You’ll need to tune in to find out. Read on as we explain how to watch America’s Got Talent online and catch the Season 15 Live Finals online from anywhere.

Watch the America's Got Talent 2020 finale The Live Final will air on NBC Tuesday from 8-10pm ET/PT, with the Results Show broadcast the following day at the same time. If you don't have cable, read on for the best America's Got Talent streaming options.

Things are now entirely out of the judges’ hands, with the winner to be decided by public vote after the contestants’ decisive performances Tuesday night. Which is probably for the best, because it’s an incredibly tough call (and might have sent Sofia Vergara into early retirement).

Could it be 15-year-old singer-songwriter Dodds with her Nashville dreams; Brandon Leake, sharing his eloquent and urgent poetry; Cristina Rae with her resounding and impassioned vocals; or Alan Silva, fearlessly tumbling through the air on aerial silks?

Expect the unexpected. The Live Final will see the 10 contestants emote their asses off in a bid to secure a sweet million dollars. Meanwhile, the Results Show a day later will have finalists perform, not just with contestants past and present, but with high-profile stars too. This included Billy Ray Cyrus and Leona Lewis in 2019, so we’re intrigued to see what musical legends lend their support this year.

So, will your favorite AGT act sprint to victory? Keep reading as we detail how to watch the America’s Got Talent season 15 finale online, and prepare for an epic conclusion to the season.

How to watch AGT 2020 from outside your country

American citizens resident in the US will likely find it easy to watch America's Got Talent 2020 - but if you’re travelling outside of the country, you might not find streaming AGT quite so simple. As the show is on NBC, anyone from America abroad will find that it isn't being aired simultaneously in many other places.

Fortunately, there is a solution in the form of a VPN. This ingenious bit of kit changes your IP address so that you can access all the content you normally would at home, from anywhere in the world.

However, note that some services require you to enter local credit card or cable subscription details first before gaining access, so it's always best to read the fine print.

While there are hundreds of VPNs to choose from, we always recommend ExpressVPN. As well as being fast, simple, and straightforward to install, it's also compatible with a plethora of devices - Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, iOS and Android to name just a few. Once installed, just select the location of your home country and simply click connect. Then you'll be free to watch America's Got Talent 2020 finale online and enjoy it from anywhere on the planet.

How to watch America's Got Talent: stream AGT online for FREE in the US

America's Got Talent Season 15 airs on NBC twice each week, with the Live Show on Tuesday and the Results Show on Wednesday. Both are broadcast at the same time, from 8pm ET/PT. You can also stream the show through the NBC website, or using one of the network's apps – available for iOS, Android, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and Android TV devices, the Xbox, and select Samsung and Vizio smart TVs. The most recent episodes are available to view free of charge and without your cable provider details, but if you want to watch episodes more than a month old, you’ll need to enter your login information. There are a few OTT options for those wanting to watch America’s Got Talent while avoiding the expense of traditional cable TV. You’ll find NBC included with a Sling TV Blue package, at least in a number of designated market areas (check which ones here), and the streaming platform is currently running a number of promotional offers, including a 3-day Free Trial. But if you want a more comprehensive option – over 100 live channels and 30 hours free cloud DVR storage – then FuboTV is a tempting alternative. After you’ve taken advantage of their week-long free trial, it’s a respectable $59.99 per month. Not only does it have NBC, ABC and many more, but it's a treasure trove for sports fans.

How to watch America’s Got Talent: stream AGT online for FREE in Canada

Fans of the BIGGEST talent competition North of the border are in luck, as Canadian channel CityTV broadcasts AGT on the same day as their American cousins – just an hour later at 9pm ET. As with NBC’s catch-up service, the most recent episodes are straightforward (and free) to watch, but if you’re more than a few weeks behind then you’d need to provide your cable details.

How to watch America’s Got Talent: stream AGT online in the UK

Lucky Brits are well-served by Netflix where they can catch the latest season of AGT and view all of Season 14 too. It’s only £5.99 a month for a basic Netflix subscription, and in addition to AGT, there are thousands of binge-worthy TV shows and films to enjoy. There’s only one caveat – new episodes of AGT aren’t uploaded until the Friday after they’ve been shown in America, so UK fans will always find themselves a few days behind. American’s temporarily in the UK won’t be able to connect to NBC online or a regionally-specific provider like Sling, and therefore will find it nearly impossible to watch America’s Got Talent live. In this instance, you’ll find the best VPN invaluable: circumventing geo-blocking restrictions so that you can stream the latest America’s Got Talent as it’s broadcast in the US.

How to watch America’s Got Talent: stream AGT online for FREE in Australia