How to watch The Amazing Race season 33 online from anywhere

Audio player loading…

Having had production shut down by the pandemic in 2020, the great news is that madcap adventure game show The Amazing Race is back up and running for 2022 for an incredible 33rd run. Read on to find out how you can watch The Amazing Race season 33 online and stream the new season no matter where you are in the world right now.

As ever, the reality show has teams competing in a race around the world for a million-dollar grand prize. The route takes the competitors on a journey through countries with low Covid-19 case rates and also sees the racers traveling via a chartered 757 jet as part of a bubble rather than on commercial airliners

While that does mean we sadly won't be seeing those hallmark frantic scenes as the players rush for tickets at departure desks, it has at least keep the show on the road.

This year's teams include a father-daughter duo from Detroit, two teams of YouTube influencers, a pair of police officers with a penchant for singing, as well as identical twin radio presenters from New Jersey.

Follow our guide below to watch The Amazing Race 2022 online - streaming TAR season 33 is easier than you might think, so start your own adventure today!

More killer TV? Here's how to watch Black-ish season 8

How to watch The Amazing Race season 33 online from outside your country

If you're abroad today but still want to get your Amazing Race fix just as you would if you were at home, you'll need a VPN to do so. This is because of the pesky digital phenomenon known as geo-blocking, which results in most The Amazing Race live streams, rather ironically, being restricted to specific parts of the world.

However, a Virtual Private Network offers a legal solution to this common internet woe and is remarkably easy to set up and operate. Here's how it works and where to get started.

Use a VPN to watch The Amazing Race online from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch The Amazing Race online: stream TAR season 33 online in the US

CBS website If you have cable, The Amazing Race will be shown every Wednesday on CBS, kicking off with a two-hour special at 8pm ET/PT on January 5. Tune in on linear TV or watch on-demand on the CBS website. You'll need to sign in with your cable provider details. Alternatively, if you don't have the channel on linear TV, it's available to stream on Paramount Plus. Currently you can benefit from a 30-day FREE trial of Paramount Plus when using the discount code PEAKSALE. Thereafter, the Paramount Plus cost starts from $4.99 a month with Limited Ads, or $9.99 a month for No Ads. Or, you can opt for a much more fully featured over-the-top streaming service. Some of them struggle with national networks like CBS, so our recommendation in this case would be FuboTV, which is a complete cable replacement starting from $64.99 a month. There's a FREE 7-day trial deal on offer to try it, and cancelling is easy if you decide it's not for you - essentially meaning it's possible to watch The Amazing Race online for free, at least the first episode anyway. Away from the US but want to watch the same streaming coverage you do when at home? You got it - just grab a great VPN deal and follow our instructions above to get started.

How to watch The Amazing Race 33 online in Canada

CTV website Canada's CTV is your one-stop shop for watching The Amazing Race north of the border. Just like CBS in the US, it will be airing the show every Wednesday night, starting with the 2-hour season opener at 8pm ET/PT on January 5. The great news is that coverage can be easily accessed via the CTV website for free, though you'll need to sign in using your cable provider logins. If you're on the move, the CTV app has your TAR season 33 streaming needs covered and is available for a number of platforms including Android, iOS, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, and Amazon Fire TV devices. Away from the Great White North? Get a great value VPN deal and rejoice at being able to travel with all the streaming access you normally enjoy back home.

How to watch The Amazing Race in the UK, Australia and beyond

Australia has its own version of The Amazing Race and the UK has Race Across the World, but there's no direct means of viewing CBS shows like the US version of The Amazing Race in the UK or Australia, either live or on demand, at present. However, as mentioned above, folks from Canada, the US or anywhere else where you can watch The Amazing Race can catch all of the action from anywhere. Just grab yourself a top VPN and watch the streaming service you normally use back home.