How to watch Tales from the Loop: stream the new Amazon show online anywhere

Science fiction series Tales from the Loop has already been likened to Stranger Things, Black Mirror and Twin Peaks. Read on to find out how to watch Tales From the Loop online from pretty much anywhere in the world so you can stream this intriguing new Amazon Originals series.

Appearing on the Amazon Prime video service and heavily inspired by the magical conceptual paintings of Swedish artist Simon Stålenhag, the show transports viewers to to a town built on top of a machine that has been designed to unlock the mysteries of the universe. Starring Jonathan Pryce and Rebecca Hall, it's set to be a big hit with fans of retro-futurism.

Tales from the Loop cheat sheet Tales from the Loop is a new 8-part Amazon Originals series produced by the Amazon Prime streaming service. All eight episodes will be available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video across all regions from Friday, April 3. You can read more about it with our dedicated Tales from the Loop insider's guide.

Created by Nathaniel Halpern, whose past credits include cult FX show Legion and Netflix's remake of The Killing, Tales From The Loop faithfully replicates Stålenhag's evocative paintings while building eight stories around them.

Set in an otherwise ordinary mid-western American town in the mid-1950s that happens to be littered with out of date robots, each episode tells a complete story focusing around one or two of the show's characters.

The show's impressive credits list also includes Never Let Me Go and One Hour Photo director Mark Romanek who helms the opening episode, while Silence of the Lambs star Jodie Foster directs the series finale. The legendary minimalist composer Philip Glass, meanwhile, has co-written the show's atmospheric score with Paul Leonord-Morgan.

A stylistically unique, slow-burning series that looks set to be packed full of of intrigue, its looking like a good bet for anyone on the lookout for a slice of sophisticated sci-fi. Read on to find out how to watch Tales from the Loop and stream the new series online from all corners of the globe.

How to watch Tales from the Loop on Amazon Prime

How to watch Tales from the Loop from outside your country

The doors to Tales from the Loop's artfully weird world are set to be opened at a time when people are desperate for a bit of escapism. If you're a Prime Video subscriber but find yourself stuck abroad in the lockdown in a country where the service isn't available, you'll probably find you're unable to stream the show due to geo-blocking restrictions.

Thankfully help is at hand. Downloading a VPN will allow you to watch Tales from the Loop no matter where you are by changing your IP address to one in another location.

While there are hundreds of companies out there providing VPN services, we always suggest going for ExpressVPN. As well as straightforward to instal abnd set up, it's fast, reliable and compatible with a wide range of devices, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, iOS and Android phones and set-top boxes. On top of that ExpressVPN offer a flexible 30-day money back guarantee, plus you can purchase an annual plan for a 49% discount and 3 months extra FREE – a brilliant offer for an essential bit of software. Once installed, select the location of your home country and simply click connect. You’ll then be able to easily watch Tales from The Loop from pretty much anywhere in the world.

