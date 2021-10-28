This new show from Paramount Plus promises to go where no Star Trek animated series has gone before. Devised for a younger audience, this cinematic adventure series will be the first in the franchise rendered using CGI and 3D modelling. Below we’ll explain how to watch Star Trek: Prodigy online from anywhere now.

Set in the year 2383, a disparate bunch of alien teens commandeer an abandoned vessel, the USS Protostar. Guided by the hologrammatic version of Captain Janeway (Kate Mulgrew, reprising her role from Voyager), Roh-Tahk, Dal, Jankom, Murf and friends go on a series of adventures across the galaxy, heading for Federation space.

The series features a wildly colorful cast of characters. Rylee Alazraqui voices Rok-Tahk, an animal-loving humanoid. Brett Gray is 17-year-old “maverick” Dal, and Angus Imrie plays a genderless energy-based lifeform called Zero. Meanwhile, Dee Bradley Baker as Murf is basically an indestructible blob, while Big Mouth’s Jason Mantzoukas has been perfectly cast as a quarrelsome Tellarite.

Set your phasers to stunned as we explain how to watch Star Trek: Prodigy online now, no matter where you are.

How to watch Star Trek: Prodigy from outside your country

If you’re in the wrong quadrant of space – or even just abroad – when new Star Trek: Prodigy drops, you’ll be unable to watch the new animated series due to annoying regional restrictions.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream Star Trek: Prodigy online no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

How to watch Star Trek: Prodigy FREE on Paramount Plus in the US

Image This new animated series sets down on Paramount Plus from Thursday, October 28, and viewers should be able to make first contact from 3am ET / 12am PT that day. There are 10-episodes in total, with a new one released at the same time each week. It's also worth noting that Nickelodeon will be airing the series prior to the launch of its second season on Paramount Plus. However, that’s likely a few months away yet. Formerly known as CBS All Access, a subscription to the great-value Paramount Plus can be had from just $5.99 a month - and better still, you can get a FREE 7-day Paramount Plus trial right now. The service features new originals and is ideal for Trekkies, as it's also home to Picard, Discovery, and Strange New Worlds. However, it also features top shows like Younger, Kamp Koral and the Rugrats 2021 revival, CBS's live sports action, and it will be the place to watch the Frasier reboot. Outside of the US? Residents of the country You can take the subscription services you pay for at home with you wherever you are - all you need is a reliable VPN.

How to watch Star Trek: Prodigy online in Canada

Image Canadian fans will get all their science-fiction needs met through CTV Sci-Fi, where new episodes of Star Trek: Prodigy will air at 6pm ET / PT from Thursday, October 28. If you miss any of the action, you can catch-up through CTV's on-demand service – although bear in mind that you’ll need to provide your cable login details. If you’ve cut the cord, you can opt to watch Star Trek: Prodigy on streaming service Crave. A subscription costs $9.99 per month for one stream, but first new subscribers can enjoy its 7-day FREE Crave trial. Canadians out of the country right now will encounter geo-blocks preventing them from connecting to their usual streaming platforms - but a solution is readily available. Just download a VPN and you’ll be free to watch your favorite shows wherever you are.

Can I watch Star Trek: Prodigy online in the UK?

Star Trek: Prodigy is still a lightyear or two from reaching viewers across the pond. But with the ongoing international rollout of Paramount Plus, it’s anticipated that the platform will launch in the UK sometime in 2022, in partnership with British media and telecommunications company Sky.

How to watch Star Trek: Prodigy in Australia