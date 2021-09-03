How to watch Solheim Cup 2021: live stream USA vs Europe from anywhere

Team USA are aiming to recapture the Solheim Cup on home turf after missing out by the tightest of margins two years ago. Brace yourself for a fresh helping of transatlantic tension and read on as we explain how to watch a 2021 Solheim Cup live stream online from anywhere in the world, whether or not you're watching on TV (with or without cable) or streaming.

Suzann Pettersen and Bronte Law flipped the tables right at the last to secure Team Europe's first victory since 2013, and an unforgettable one at that

Catriona Matthew captains Team Europe again, with Pat Hurst leading the home side.

Georgia Hall and captain's pick Celine Boutier were unstoppable for Europe two years ago, and return alongside Solheim Cup stalwarts Charley Hull and Anna Nordqvist. 2020 British Open winner Sophia Popov and 2021 LPGA Mediheal Championship and Gant Ladies' Open champ Matilda Castren are amongst the debutants.

The biggest weapon at Hurst's disposal is, of course, world No. 1 Nelly Korda, one of eight players who also represented Team USA two years ago. She's once again joined by her sister Jessica, as well as Lexi Thompson, Danelle Kang, Ally Ewing, Lizette Salas, Megan Khang and Brittany Altomare.

Rising stars Jennifer Kupcho, Mina Harigae and Yealimi Noh are the three rookies, while LPGA Drive On Championship winner Austin Ernst is back in the team after missing out in 2019.

Follow our guide as we explain how to watch a 2021 Solheim Cup live stream from anywhere.

How to watch Solheim Cup live stream from outside your country

There are loads of easy ways to watch a Solheim Cup golf live stream, including in the US, UK and Australia. Scroll down for a full breakdown of options, but because of geo-restriction, you’ll need to use a VPN service if you're abroad to dial in to a location that lets you watch the Open online in the same way you would at home.

A VPN is perfect for this, as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in your country of residence, where you usual streaming services and subscriptions are based. You may be surprised by how easy it is to get stared using one, too.

Use a VPN to watch Solheim Cup golf online from anywhere

Solheim Cup live stream: how to watch for FREE and without cable in the US

In the US, coverage of the Solheim Cup is split between NBC and the Golf Channel, with the action bouncing between both channels constantly over the course of the tournament. If you've got it on cable, simply head to the Golf Channel website and log in with your cable credentials to stream its coverage online. How to watch Solheim Cup online without cable Sling TV is perhaps the best value cord-cutting service out there right now. Its Sling Blue plan hosts NBC and the first month currently costs a mere $10 (down from the standard $35), while an $11 Sports Extra add-on nets you the extra Golf Channel coverage as well. Another great option if all you're after this week is the golf is FuboTV, as it includes both the Golf Channel and NBC in its Starter plan. At $65 per month, it's pricier than Sling but still a reasonable alternative to traditional cable with the flexibility to cancel at any point - and if you haven't had Fubo before, you can take advantage of its FREE TRIAL and watch the Solheim Cup 2021 without paying a penny, if that's how you choose to play it. Watch Solheim Cup online from abroad You needn't find yourself in a pickle if you're abroad either, as using a good VPN as described above will let you watch the streaming services and content you pay for at home, from anywhere in the world. This means you can watch the Solheim Cup 2021 online from anywhere.

How to watch Solheim Cup: live stream golf in the UK

UK-based golf fans can tune into all of the Solheim Cup action on Sky Sports, but be warned that each day of action concludes at 11pm or later. Live coverage of the Solheim Cup 2021 is available through the Sky Sports Golf channel from September 4-6, and it's as comprehensive as it gets, starting at 12pm BST for days 1 and 2, and at 4.30pm for day 3. Subscribers also get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. For those without Sky, the best option is a Now Sky Sports monthly membership. Watch UK golf coverage from abroad To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN as detailed above.

2021 Solheim Cup live stream: how to watch the golf online in Australia

Golf fans Down Under can live stream the Solheim Cup on Fox Sports or Kayo. You'll need to have a paid subscription to watch on Fox Sports or via a Foxtel subscription. For a cheaper alternative, you can live stream Solheim Cup 2021 golf online through slick streaming platform Kayo. Newbies can take advantage of a FREE Kayo trial to see if the service is right for them. For those who decide to keep it, Kayo price plans start from a super affordable AUD$25 a month – really good value considering how much premium live sports action it hosts. Prepare for a few sleepy nights though, as coverage starts at 9.30pm AEST for days 1 and 2, and at 2am for day 3. Not in Australia? Aussies abroad looking to watch a Solheim Cup live stream should find that a good VPN helps them access their home streaming services wherever they are.

Team Europe for 2021 Solheim Cup

Catriona Matthew (Team Captain)

Georgia Hall

Emily Kristine Pedersen

Carlota Ciganda

Charley Hull

Anna Nordqvist

Sophia Popov

Celine Boutier (Captain’s Pick)

Matilda Castren (Captain’s Pick)

Nanna Koerstz Madsen (Captain’s Pick)

Leona Maguire (Captain’s Pick)

Mel Reid (Captain’s Pick)

Madelene Sagstrom (Captain’s Pick)

