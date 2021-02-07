How to watch SNL live: stream Saturday Night Live 2021 online from anywhere

Yes, this may be the age of doom and gloom, but on the bright side keeping up with current affairs has rarely been so exciting. Here to lend an uplifting hand through the bad times and the worse is Saturday Night Live, still the biggest and slickest satirical sketch show TV has to offer, nearly half a century after it first graced our screens. Live from New York, it's Saturday night! Read on as we detail how to watch SNL online and stream Saturday Night Live from anywhere - including for free in some places.

How to watch Saturday Night Live online free When: Every Saturday night! Time: 11.30pm ET/8.30pm PT TV Channel: NBC Live stream: watch for FREE on Peacock Watch anywhere: tune in today with a top-class VPN

Now in its 46th season, SNL has been the making of countless comedy acts and iconic characters through the decades, from Wayne's World, to Eddie Murphy's unforgettable Mister Robinson, Blues Brothers, Chris Farley's extraordinarily demotivational Matt Foley, and of course the mind-boggling elasticity of Jim Carrey's neck at the Roxbury.

And long may it continue to be the breaking of many a public figure. There's no tool quite as effective at holding those at the top of society to account as a good old-fashioned ribbing, and SNL has been relentless in its skewering of a whole spectrum of celebrities and personalities over its lifespan, unafraid to risk raising the ire of some of the most powerful individuals on the planet.

But most importantly of all, it's just funny. Alex Moffat has taken the reigns from Jim Carrey to play Joe Biden in the current series, starring alongside Maya Rudolph's Kamala Harris and Alec Baldwin's Donald Trump, and you can watch Saturday Night Live online and stream SNL live from anywhere now – just read on to find out how.

How to watch SNL live online: stream Saturday Night Live in the US

There are currently 46 seasons and close to 1,000 episodes of Saturday Night Live to binge on, which you can do through NBC's new streaming service, Peacock. Better still, Peacock offers a FREE 7-day trial of its Premium tier, which is what you need to watch SNL online. Should you decide to keep the service, Peacock Premium costs $4.99 per month or $49.99 for the year. If you prefer watching SNL without ads, you'll need to pony up for Peacock Premium Plus at $9.99 per month or $99.99 for the year. If you're only looking to stream brand new SNL episodes, which air on NBC at 11.30pm ET on Saturday nights, other cord-cutting options that offer access to NBC include Sling TV, whose Blue bundle includes NBC in most major metropolitan markets and costs $35 per month, or the more expensive, more fully featured fuboTV from $64.99, which has the bonus of offering a free trial so you can see if it's right for you. If you’re abroad and looking to connect to your registered US VOD service, just download a VPN as per our guide above - they're fast, intuitive to use, and will also keep your private data safe online.

How to watch Saturday Night Live online from outside your country

That sun-soaked vacation might seem like something of a pipe dream right now, thanks to the ongoing pandemic. But if you are abroad when new episodes come out, regional restrictions will prevent you from streaming SNL online.

Luckily, a VPN provides a simple solution. This piece of software alters your IP address to that of another country, which means you can gain access to your preferred IPTV service and watch episodes of the latest buzz-worthy shows from anywhere.

How to watch Saturday Night Live online in the UK

New episodes of Saturday Night Live air on Sky Comedy at 9pm GMT every Sunday, a day after they premiere in the US. We all know that Sky can be expensive, so be sure to check out our dedicated Sky TV deals and packages guide to make sure you're getting today's best prices and offers. If you're not already a Sky subscriber, Now TV is your best bet for watching SNL on the cheap and without a contract with an Entertainment Pass the one you want. Sky also lets you catch up on a selection of recent Saturday Night episodes, but unfortunately there's no way to get your hands on the entire SNL back catalogue right now. If you’re temporarily out of the UK right now, you can continue to stream your favourite shows through your preferred VOD service by downloading a top-notch VPN and following the steps above.

How to watch SNL online: stream season 46 in Canada

Canadian terrestrial TV network Global TV airs new episodes of Saturday Night Live in tandem with the US, every Saturday from 11.30pm ET. Global also offers a slick online streaming platform. You have to verify your details to signup, but provided you can do that, you can watch new SNL episodes absolutely free in Canada. Can't watch Global TV as usual due to pesky geo-blocking restriction? Watch just like you would at home by using a VPN to magically reappear in Canada and gain access to all the content you would at home.

How to watch SNL online in Australia

In Australia, the latest episodes of Saturday Night Live are airing on Fox8 and Fox One, and you can stream them all via a Foxtel Now subscription. Foxtel Now lets you watch all of the service's catch-up content, as well as its live TV streams, and starts at AU$25 per month after a FREE 10-day trial. Not in Australia right now? Remember you can take all the TV treasures of Foxtel with you wherever you go - all you need to do is download a quality VPN to connect to your favourite services from back home.

SNL cast 2021: who is the cast of Saturday Night Live season 46?