How to watch Search Party season 4 online: stream every new episode on HBO Max today

Creeping its way up from its early status as a cult show with a loyal following, to a bona fide overground must-watch, Search Party and its mix of thriller and satire returns this week for a fourth season. Read on as we explain how to watch Search Party season 4 online with HBO Max today.

The new season once again centres around meandering millennial Dory Sief (Arrested Development's Alia Shawkat), who in a bid to find a purpose in life in season one, begins searching for an old college acquaintance who had gone missing That quest leads her and her friends into a whole host of trouble - with the group's misdeeds very much catching up with them by the end of season 3.

Watch Search Party season 4 online Release date: January 14 (US and Canada) Stream now: HBO Max (US-only) Watch anywhere: Try our No.1 VPN 100% risk-free

Hitting the ground running from the previous season's cliffhanger ending, Dory begins the new series held prisoner by her psychotic stalker Chip (Cole Escola).

Dory's actress best friend Portia (Meredith Hagner) meanwhile, is starring in a film about the search party, although not as herself, Elliott (John Early) has reinvented himself as a far-right conservative talk show host; while Drew (John Reynolds) is now earning a wage as a costumed cast member in a theme park.

As it begins to dawn on her friends begin to realise that Dory might not be touring Europe as her fake social media posts have indicated, her friends must decide whether or not to put the traumatic events of the past behind them and once again become a search party – only this time, for Dory.

After its loyal fanbase had an excruciating near three-year wait for season 3, this new series comes somewhat swifter with the previous season having only just finished last summer.

Adding to the familiar cast member this time out will be a string of top-draw guests, including Hollywood royalty Susan Sarandon and Handmaid’s Tale star Ann Dowd. Keep reading for full details of how to watch Search Party season 4 online today.

Related: the best HBO shows to watch today

How to watch Search Party season 4 online in the US

You can stream Search Party: season 4 exclusively in the US via HBO Max. The new series is set to premiere on January 14 with three episodes, followed by a further three episodes on January 21 and the final four episodes on January 28. That means you’ll need to subscribe to the streaming service to gain access, but fortunately it's fairly affordable. It has a monthly price tag of $14.99, which isn't as cheap as some, but then there's no accounting for the sheer amount of quality content on offer here – around 10,000 hours at launch. Wondering how can you watch HBO Max? Compatible devices include compatible iPhone and Android devices, Apple and Samsung TVs, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles, Chromecast and Chromebooks, and laptops and PCS. Be aware, however, that it doesn’t work with Roku or the Amazon Fire Stick as of yet. Also, remember that you'll need a valid US-based credit card if you want to take out an HBO Max subscription for the first time - so have yours handy to help streamline the whole sign-up process. Lastly, you might already be eligible for HBO Max and not know it – say, if you’re a current HBO Now subscriber or pay for HBO through your cable subscriber. If so, check here to find out if you can receive HBO Max free of charge.

How to watch Search Party from outside your country

If you're out of the US for work or taking a well-deserved break abroad, you can still watch Search Party season 4 no matter where you’ve ended up.

Generally, if you're traveling from the US, you'll want to be able to access the same streaming service you would at home. And as HBO Max is only available within the United States, you’ll need to download a VPN to do so.

Use a VPN to watch Search Party season 4 online from abroad