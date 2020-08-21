How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race: Vegas Revue - stream the new 2020 docuseries online

If you’re a Drag Race fan, then you'll probably already know that 2020 has been a pretty epic year for the franchise. World of Wonder has served up a nearly non-stop roster of RuPaul programming - even during lockdown - and now here we are about to be whisked off to Las Vegas for even more fabulousness! Read on for all the ways you can watch RuPaul’s Drag Race: Vegas Revue online today.

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Vegas Revue cheat sheet RuPaul's Vegas Revue debuts Friday, August 21 at 8pm ET/PT on VH1 There are six episodes in total and a new one is available each week. Anyone without cable can stream VH1 through Sling TV - just grab the Lifestyle Extra add-on for any Sling Orange or Sling Blue base package and then take advantage of this FREE Sling trial deal.

RuPaul Vegas Revue is a six-part docuseries that charts the making of RuPaul's Drag Race Live! - a different RuPaul show that made its debut earlier in the year and was forced to shut down just two months into filming due to Covid-19.

What can you expect as we rewind the tape? Plenty of RuPaul-style razzle dazzle! This docu follows six drag superstars as they prepare to wow audiences during a residency at the Flamingo Hotel in Las Vegas. Each episode focuses on an andividual contestant - all of whom have featured in Drag Race proper at some stage.

They include season 11 winner Yvie Oddly, Asia O’Hara, Britney Spears impersonator Derrick Barry, Kameron Michaels – “The Bodybuilder Barbie” – season 8’s Naomi Smalls, and the irrepressible Vanessa “Vannnjie” Mateo. And of course, they’re ALL backed up on stage by the scantily-clad Pit Crew !

In other words, there's the same drama, camaraderie, and humor as you'd expect from the TV series usually - just amplified by that Vegas factor! Rupaul Vegas Revue sees Mother's former proteges embark on their greatest challenge yet: delivering seriously polished performances to a Las Vegas audience, five nights a week. There's plenty of off-stage antics, some of the qweens deliver lit live shows and...well, we wouldn't to tell you everything, would we?

Here's how to experience all that eleganza extravaganza from your living room, thanks to this new docuseries from World of Wonder. Just read on as we detail how you can watch RuPaul’s Drag Race: Vegas Revue online right now.

How to watch RuPaul's Vegas Revue from outside your country

If you find yourself away from home when RuPaul's Drag Race: Vegas Revue airs – quite possible now international flights are resuming and lockdown guidelines are relaxed – don’t let geo-blocks ruin the show stopping fun.

If you’re in a country where this content isn’t available, you can download a VPN to circumvent regional blocks: allowing you to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race: Vegas Revue using the service you’re already paying for back home.

How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race: Vegas Revue online in the US

Cable viewers can watch the latest incarnation of the RuPaul drag franchise on VH1 from 8pm ET/PT. Those wanting to catch-up with episodes at a later date, or view them live through your computer or mobile, you can do so using VH1’s online platform. However, you’ll need to enter your cable details to do so. Cut the cord or thinking of doing so? Then there are a number of streaming services that offer VH1 as part of their line-up. Of the many options, our favourite for value is Sling TV. While VH1 isn’t part of its Sling Orange (50+ channels) or Sling Blue (30 + channels including sports) packages, you can get access by adding Lifestyle Extra to your base selection for $5 extra a month. Sling has various offers going at the moment that mean you get a FREE Sling TV trial right now. The other option to consider is FuboTV, which specializes in sports coverage but is one of the most cost-efficient OTT providers all-around. It offers over 100 channels – including VH1, Comedy Central, NBC and CNN – two simultaneous streams, and 30 hours of Cloud DVR space for the price of $59.99 per month. It also will shuck you a 7-day FREE fuboTV trial and you can cancel your membership at any time. US resident outside of the country? Don't sweat it.

Watch RuPaul's Drag Race: Vegas Revue online in Canada

While our Northern cousins now have their own drag talent show with Canada’s Drag Race, they’ve not received a VIP pass to the Vegas Revue. Neither OutTVGo or Crave appear to be offering the show, as least not as it airs in the US on VH1. As both platforms currently host the majority of Drag Race-related content, it’s likely just a matter of time before Drag Race: Vegas Revue turns up on one of these services. Until then, with a 7-Day Free Trial to Crave, you could catch up with Canada’s Drag Race before the finale (exclusive to Crave), and watch some of RuPaul’s Drag Race Seasons 1-12, Seasons 1-5 of All Stars, as well as enjoy Drag Race UK and the Secret Celebrity episodes. Additionally, should you be abroad when Drag Race: Vegas Revue broadcasts, you don’t have to miss out: just download a VPN to avoid any pesky geo-blocking restrictions. Then you can relish the queens' every single candid confessional or jaw-dropping dance routine.

How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race: Vegas Revue online in the UK

Front row seats to Ru Paul’s Drag Race Live! seem to have been reserved by VH1, as there’s no indication that streaming services in the UK will be serving up Drag Race: Vegas Revue anytime soon. While Brits wait for this new drag docuseries to appear online, they can binge a vast library of RuPaul content over on Netflix, including all seasons of the flagship US show, All Stars, Untucked, and Secret Celebrity Drag Race. Free trials are currently on hiatus, but a monthly subscription of £5.99 shouldn’t break the bank. Meanwhile, BBC III is the place to find Canada’s Drag Race, which concludes its first season on September 03, and Drag Race UK is available on BBC iPlayer. Both are entirely free to view. If you’ve decided to take a vacation as travel limitations relax, or find yourself abroad for work during the pandemic, note that you can still log in to your native streaming service with a VPN like Express VPN and view content that would otherwise be regionally restricted.

How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race: Vegas Revue online in Australia

The situation Down Under looks no better than in the UK, despite Stan’s usual reliability when it comes to all things Drag Race. But don’t sashay away! We suspect the new show will be available after its aired first on VH1 in America. If you stan RuPaul, then the streaming service has a lot to offer while you wait patiently for Drag Race: Vegas Revue to reveal itself. All seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race and All Stars are available, alongside the UK series debut; all episodes of Untucked, and the Secret Celebrity Drag Race spin off. And with their 30-Day free trial open to new subscribers, you could get through a sickn’ing amount of Drag Race extravaganza. As mentioned before, if you find yourself abroad in the coming weeks as Drag Race: Vegas Revue becomes available online, ExpressVPN is the best way to connect to your usual OTT service and avoid any angst. Save that for the performing queens!

Use WOW Presents Plus to watch RuPaul's Drag Race and more

WOW Present Plus is the self-dubbed "official streamer of all things drag" and comes to us from World of Wonder, the production company behind RuPaul's Drag Race.

As such, it has an impressive catalogue of RuPaul shows available to stream all over the world, including in markets like India, South Africa, the UAE and many other countries. A full list of what's available and where can be found here.

It's a pretty niche offering but if drag shows are your bag, you'll find it also hosts the likes of UNHhhh, Untucked, and Transformations – all for the ultra-affordable price of just $3.99 a month. Best of all, there's a FREE 7-day trial on offer.

And, if you didn't have enough fabulousness in your lives already, Holland's Drag Race debuts on WOW Presents Plus on September 18! So, sashay on over and check it out for yourself!