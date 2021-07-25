How to watch Rugby at Olympics 2020: key dates, free live stream and more

One of the most unexpected yet exciting sports at the Olympics, rugby sevens is an often dramatic and incredibly fun to watch discipline. It may not quite have the same intensity of the Lions Tour of South Africa, but it's certainly much faster! Want to know how you can watch a rugby sevens live stream at Olympics 2020? We cover all you need to know in this article - with key match dates and free live streaming options included.

At the 2016 Rio Olympics, Fiji snagged the inaugural rugby sevens gold at the men’s tournament, beating the United Kingdom in the final.

Part of that winning side and a player you won’t want to miss this time around is Jerry Tuwai. His hyper-nimble footwork against opponents is a sight to behold and is widely considered to be some of the fastest footwork in rugby. Under his captaincy, Fiji have an excellent chance at gold again.

Although the USA didn’t perform well at the last Olympics in Rio and aren't thought of as a major rugby playing nation, they’re sevens side has emerged over the years as one of the world’s finest teams. Look out for Perry Baker and Carlin Isles - thought of as the fastest rugby player.

The women’s competition will hopefully witness New Zealand and Australia facing off again, so make sure you catch that. Australia are the reigning Olympic champions and beat New Zealand in the 2016 gold medal match.

To learn more about the other events, read our detailed guide on the Olympics live stream. Otherwise, keep reading to discover your options for getting that rugby sevens live stream - and how to watch absolutely free!

- Men's Bronze Medal Match: Wednesday, July 28 from 5:30pm JST / 9:30am BST / 4:30am ET

- Men's Gold Medal Match: Wednesday, July 28 from 6:00pm JST / 10:00am BST / 5:00am ET

- Women's Bronze Medal Match: Saturday, July 31 from 5:30pm JST / 9:30am BST / 4:30am ET

- Women's Gold Medal Match: Saturday, July 31 from 6:00pm JST / 10:00am BST / 5:00am ET

Free Olympics rugby sevens live stream

Many broadcasters globally are covering and airing the Olympics, but not all of them are free-to-air. The official Olympics website is providing some free coverage and highlights for the sporting events. But if you want proper levels of live Olympics coverage, you'll need to catch your domestic broadcasters' coverage.

In the UK, the BBC is showing the games on free-to-air TV and its BBC iPlayer app and platform. France’s TF1, Kenya’s KTN, and Australia’s Channel 7 (and 7plus online) are providing free telecasting too. Continue reading to learn how you can live stream rugby at the Tokyo Olympics in different parts of the world.

How to watch your Olympics live stream when abroad

You should be able to find an Olympic Games stream (whether paid or free) in whatever country you happen to be in. But you may find that: a) your usual domestic coverage is geo-blocked when overseas; or b) that your place of work or college has blocked the ability to watch online where you are.

There's a really easy way to solve those issues, thankfully. By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer, phone or tablet into thinking that it's somewhere completely different. That way you can enjoy your usual coverage without having to find an illegal stream.

Use a VPN to watch Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games from anywhere

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so if you're from the UK, just head to BBC iPlayer

(Image credit: Dan Mullan - World Rugby via Getty Images/World Rugby via Getty Images)

FREE Olympics rugby live stream in the UK

One of the UK's major national sports, rugby fans will be delighted to know that UK residents have the BBC channels streaming the 2020 Olympics for free. BBC One and Two will air hundreds of hours of footage live from Tokyo. Live-streaming will also be available online on the BBC iPlayer online and via its apps on mobile, games consoles and streaming devices. If you want intensive coverage of the events, you can check out Discovery+ and Eurosport. Subscriptions will cost £4.99/month and £6.99/month, respectively, and both services run on Samsung TV, iOS, Android, Chromecast, and more devices. If you’re not in the UK during the 2020 Olympic games, no problem - you can use a VPN to watch the games just like you were back in the UK, as explained below.

How to watch Olympics rugby in the US with and without cable

In the US, NBC has the airing rights for the Tokyo Olympics. If you have NBC on cable, you don’t have to worry about missing any of the events. NBC cable users can also stream the games online through NBC’s streaming service. You can see the entire NBC schedule on its dedicated calendar of events. Live stream Olympics rugby without cable Not got cable? No problems, but you'll need to sign up for another service. Great value over-the-top streaming service Sling TV could be the answer. NBCSN comes as part of its $35 a month Sling Blue package. But it usually has a good deal on, like your first month for only $10 at the time of writing. Alternatively, you could look at something like FuboTV. It carries loads more channels and is available to try with a free 7-day trial, but the normal monthly cost is much pricier starting at $64.99.

How to watch Olympics rugby in Canada

Several Canadian broadcasters are covering the Tokyo Olympics. If you have a cable subscription, you can watch the events on CBC, TSN, Sportsnet, and TLN. Cord-cutters will have to subscribe to CBC’s, TSN’s, or Sportsnet’s online streaming services. CBC’s OTT offering is free of cost, but Sportsnet and TSN will set you back CAD 19.99/month. TLN is the only broadcaster that doesn’t offer a streaming service. Want to watch your coverage from abroad? Then don't forget that using a VPN is a great way to watch coverage overseas.

How to live stream rugby at the Olympics for FREE in Australia

In Australia, Channel 7 has exclusive telecasting rights for the Tokyo Olympics. The live coverage will be aired for free on 7Mate and 7Two. To view the games online for free, you can use Channel 7’s streaming service, 7plus. It’s available on web browsers, iOS, Android, Chromecast, and more devices. Not in Australia? Use a VPN if you're away from home, in order to tap into your local Olympics coverage.

How to watch Olympic rugby in New Zealand

New Zealand also has free Olympics coverage in 2021 thanks to broadcaster TVNZand its TVNZ OnDemand streaming service. If that isn't quite enough, then Sky Sport is also carrying the action, with a weekly pass costing from $19.99.

Other 2020 Olympics broadcasters around the world

It won't come as a surprise that the Olympics is being shown in most corners of the globe - although with varying levels of coverage and without free broadcasters in some countries.

If you're not in any of the countries mentioned above, then we'd suggest taking a look at the dedicated Wikipedia page of all of the world's Olympic Games channels.