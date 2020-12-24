How to watch Roald and Beatrix online: stream the Tail of the Curious Mouse from anywhere

If there's one thing we'd describe as essential Christmas viewing this year, it's Roald and Beatrix, a funny, heartbreaking and hopeful film that explores an apparent encounter between two of Britain's most beloved children's authors. They're at completely different stages of their lives but both are in pain, the six-year-old Roald Dahl having lost his sister and his father in quick succession, and Beatrix Potter struggling to come to terms with her failing eyesight and fading passion for her craft. Here's how to watch Roald and Beatrix: The Tail of the Curious Mouse online wherever you are right now.

Watch Roald and Beatrix online Roald and Beatrix: The Tail of the Curious Mouse airs at 8.15pm GMT on Sky One on Christmas Eve (Thursday, December 24). It will almost certainly be available on catch-up thereafter, and you can watch Roald and Beatrix on your preferred streaming service from anywhere in the world with the help of a VPN.

Dawn French leads an ensemble cast featuring Jessica Hynes as Sofie Dahl, Rob Brydon as Potter's husband William Heelis, Nina Sosanya as publisher Anne Landy, Nick Mohammed as optometrist Mr Entwistle, and Bill Bailey as the eccentric Bona Fide Gent.

Young Harry Tayler portrays the six-year-old Roald Dahl, who discovers a magical retreat in Beatrix's stories, and would like nothing more than to meet the creator behind Peter Rabbit, Squirrel Nutkin, Tom Kitten and all of the other iconic characters that comfort and inspire him.

Beatrix isn't exactly the most welcoming host to most of her visitors, but there's something different about this particular boy, and after a slightly testy start she begins to soften and share her wisdom, and eventually recognises something of a kindred spirit in her unusual young admirer.

It's a heartwarming tale about the value of imagination and bravery that, just like the stories of Beatrix Potter and Road Dahl, caters for both younger and older audiences. Read on as we explain how to watch Roald and Beatrix: The Tail of the Curious Mouse online so you can stream the film from anywhere right now.

How to watch Roald and Beatrix online in the UK

Roald and Beatrix: The Tail of the Curious Mouse will air on Sky One at 8.15pm GMT on Thursday, December 24 It should be available on Sky's catch-up service, which includes the Sky Go apps for nearly any modern device, for viewing at your leisure thereafter. It'll also likely come to Sky's on-demand service, Now TV. Remember that if you’re temporarily out of the UK right now, you can continue to stream your favourite shows through your preferred VoD service by downloading a top-notch VPN and following the steps above.

How to watch Roald and Beatrix: The Tail of the Curious Mouse online from outside your country

Going abroad on vacation or having to travel for work? If so, you won’t be able to access your Sky account – or any equivalent regional service – due to annoying geo-blocking restrictions.

Luckily, it’s easy to circumvent these. Just download a VPN to alter your IP address and connect to any VoD services you’re already paying for. This means you can bypass geo-blocks, and don’t have to worry about missing Roald and Beatrix: The Tail of the Curious Mouse.

Use a VPN to watch films from anywhere