How to watch Pose season 3 online: stream every new episode from anywhere

Blanca is suffering from love and a loss of identity in the third and final season of Pose, which flashes forward to 1994. With Christopher and her new role as a nurse’s aide requiring all of her care and attention, the House of Evangelista has taken a back seat, and there’s a new house rising. Read on as we explain how to watch Pose season 3 online and stream every episode, no matter where you are in the world right now.

Watch Pose season 3 online When: Sunday nights from May 2 Time: 10pm ET/PT Stream now: FX via FREE Sling TV Blue trial Watch anywhere: try the world's top VPN 100% risk-free

Legacy is the burden that’s weighing heavy on everybody’s shoulders, as AIDS continues to rage through the community, striking down friends and family at an alarming rate.

Pray Tell is falling apart as he struggles to come to terms with the gravity of the situation, the relentless funerals grinding him down as much as his own deteriorating health condition.

Drugs may numb the pain, but they’re not providing any answers.

As detached from the ballroom as she’s ever been, Blanca decides it’s time to bring back the House of Evangelista, in a vital display of unity in the face of so many forces that are trying to tear everyone apart.

Follow our guide below for how to watch Pose online and stream every new season 3 episode as soon as it's released.

Related: how to watch It's a Sin

How to watch Pose online from outside your country

Anyone abroad when Pose season 3 airs will likely be unable to watch the show on their usual streaming platform, due to annoying regional restrictions.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream the the new series online no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch Pose season 3 from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch Pose season 3 online in the US

The third and final season of Pose is being shown by FX, with new episodes dropping each Sunday at 10pm ET/PT - though the season kicks off with a double-header on May 2. If you're already set up with a TV package that includes FX then you're all ready to go! But if you're a cord-cutter, we recommend Sling TV - specifically the Sling Blue package, which includes FX. It costs a reasonable $35 per month - but a FREE Sling TV trial offer will let you watch without dropping a dime. Sling Blue also includes National Geographic, Discovery, SyFy, as well as plenty more. Out of country when Pose season 3 lands? Don’t worry. By downloading a VPN you’ll still be able to connect to an IPTV like Sling and stream the show online, no matter where you are.

Latest TV: how to watch Mare of Easttown

How to watch Pose season 3 online in Canada

Just like in the US, Pose season 3 is airing over on FX’s Canadian channel, with new episodes dropping at 10pm ET/PT each Sunday from May 2 - though the season kicks off with two episodes back-to-back. As long as you’re a FX cable subscriber, you'll be able to watch live as the episode airs or catch up later through the FX Now streaming service. It's worth mentioning that you'll need to have a package with FX to watch live or via the app. You can consult your local provider to see pricing and options where you are if you don’t already have a cable package with FX to watch Pose. If you’re already a paying customer with a FX package but aren’t at home in Canada right now, you can still catch all of the latest action. Simply download a VPN and use it to point your location back to Canada.

How to watch Pose online in the UK

Pose season 3 doesn't yet have a release date in the UK, but you can watch (or re-watch) the first two seasons in a variety of places. Every episode is currently available to watch on BBC iPlayer, which is is a completely FREE service – however, you should be in possession of a valid UK TV license before using it, as these now cover digital content consumption, too. Seasons 1-2 are also available on Netflix. A subscription to the streamer is £5.99 a month. Not in the UK right now? Don't worry. You can just use a VPN to alter your IP address so you can stream your favourite TV shows and films online just like you would at home - only from anywhere.

How to watch Pose online in Australia

Pose season 3 lands on May 3 in Australia, where you can tune in on Binge. Better still, the Aussie streaming service offers a bountiful 14-day FREE Binge trial, which means you can try before you buy. After that, it’s only AUS$10 for the Basic plan, which provides a single stream in SD quality, but you can upgrade for a few extra dollars. Once subscribed, you’ll get access to 10,000 hours of content: reality shows, dramas, comedies and documentaries including Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Big Little Lies, Modern Family, Mayans, and I’ll Be Gone in the Dark, and plenty more from HBO, FX, and Warner Bros. It also offers more than 800 movies. Remember, if you’re abroad right now but want to tune in as normal, your best bet is to download a VPN, as explained above.