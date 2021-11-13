How to watch PDC Grand Slam of Darts 2021 live stream online from anywhere

The world's best players are taking their place at the oche at the Aldersley Leisure Village in Wolverhampton for nine days of top-tier darts action. Read on for how to get a darts live stream today and watch the 2021 PDC Grand Slam of Darts, no matter where you are in the world.

The 14th instalment of the tournament sees Jose De Sousa looking to defend the title he won last year after beating James Wade 16-12 in the final.

This year's star-studded 32-player field includes big names such as Michael van Gerwen, Gerwyn Price, Peter Wright, Jonny Clayton, Fallon Sherrock and Lisa Ashton.

While last year's event took place behind closed doors at the Ricoh Arena, Coventry, spectators will be back to see all the action, which might help fans favourite and 2012 Grand Slam winner Raymond Van Barneveld who came through this year's qualifiers to secure his return to the tournament.

Follow our guide below out how to watch a 2021 PDC Grand Slam of Darts live stream from anywhere.

More UK sport: how to watch a Premier League live stream

How to watch PDC Grand Slam of Darts live stream from outside your country

If the tournament clashes your travel plans for whatever reason, or you just can't make it to your living room when the arrows are on, you'll want a VPN so you don't miss the action. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that could otherwise stop you watching a 2021 PDC Grand Slam of Darts live stream live stream in particular parts of the world.

Virtual Private Networks are a legal means of getting around this issue, and while they used to be considered pretty fancy stuff, they're now super easy to set up and operate. Here's how it's done.

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

2021 PDC Grand Slam of Darts live stream: how to watch darts online in the UK today

Sky Sports In the UK, Sky Sports is providing exclusive live coverage of the 2021 PDC Grand Slam of Darts. Play gets underway for the weekend afternoon sessions at 1pm GMT, with weekday and evening sessions beginning at 7pm GMT with coverage being broadcast on Sky Sports Arena. You can choose your plan and sign up on the Sky website. And if you can't watch on TV, the Sky Go app has you covered so that you can watch on your laptop, mobile, tablet, Xbox or PS4. If you're looking to watch the tournament but don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract, consider the more flexible streaming option, Now TV. And if you're outside the UK and want to watch your cricket coverage at home, don't worry about geo-blockers - just pick up a good VPN and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

How to get a 2021 PDC Grand Slam of Darts live stream in the US

DAZN If you're in the US and love watching the darts, sports streaming service DAZN has got you covered for the 2021 PDC Grand Slam of Darts. Each afternoon session starts at 8am ET / 5am PT, and the evening sessions get underway at 2pm ET / 11am PT. A subscription to DAZN currently costs $19.99 a month. As well as the darts, DAZN is adding more and more events to its roster, with big boxing matches being the jewel in its crown. Not in the US right now? As described above, by using a VPN you can relocate your IP to the US and tune in as if you were back home.

How to live stream 2021 PDC Grand Slam of Darts free online in Canada

DAZN offers a 30-day FREE trial In Canada, DAZN is the service that has all your2021 PDC Grand Slam of Darts needs covered and, as in the US, the afternoon sessions start at 8am ET / 5am PT, with the evening sessions beginning at 2pm ET / 11am PT. You can even tune in for free, as DAZN offers a 30-day FREE trial. If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20 per month or an annual subscription of $150, which gets you loads more sporting action, including every NFL game and Premier League and Champions League soccer, and much more.

2021 PDC Grand Slam of Darts live stream: how to watch the darts online in Australia

Kayo Sports Fox Sports is showing the 2021 PDC Grand Slam of Darts Down Under, but you have to be up seriously late (or early) in order to tune in, with the day sessions starting at 12am AEDT, and the evening sessions getting underway at 6am AEDT. If you don't have Fox or it's not available for you and you don't want to pay for a subscription, then over-the-top service Kayo Sports may suit you better. The Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. Alternatively, the service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. It's jam-packed with other sports, too, and offers a FREE 14-day trial. Away from Oz and still want to watch? It's worth giving one of the best VPNs a spin so you can tune in from wherever you are right now - our no. 1 overall pick, ExpressVPN, works well with Kayo and can help Aussies tune in to a number of other regional services from abroad, too.

2021 PDC Grand Slam of Darts live stream: how to watch darts in the Netherlands

RTL 7 There's plenty of Dutch interest in this year's tournament with Michael van Gerwen and five-time world champion and 2012 Grand Slam winner Raymond Van Barneveld both in contention this year. Subscription TV channel RTL 7 is broadcasting the action in the Netherlands, with the afternoon sessions starting at 2pm CET each day, and the evening sessions beginning at 8pm. If you don't have access to an RTL 7 stream because you're out of the country but still want to catch the darts, it's definitely worth checking out the VPN route described above.

2021 PDC Grand Slam of Darts schedule

Saturday November 13

Afternoon Session (1pm GMT)

8x Group Matches

Stephen Bunting v Ryan Joyce (D)

Krzysztof Ratajski v Martin Schindler (A)

Mervyn King v Bradley Brooks (B)

James Wade v Jim Williams (C)

Rob Cross v Boris Krcmar (C)

Jonny Clayton v Rusty-Jake Rodriguez (B)

Gerwyn Price v Nathan Rafferty (A)

Dimitri Van den Bergh v Rowby-John Rodriguez (D)

Evening Session (7pm GMT)

8x Group Matches

Gabriel Clemens v Mike De Decker (E)

Jose de Sousa v Matt Campbell (F)

Luke Humphries v Mensur Suljovic (F)

Gary Anderson v Joe Davis (H)

Michael van Gerwen v Lisa Ashton (G)

Joe Cullen v John Henderson (G)

Peter Wright v Fallon Sherrock (E)

Michael Smith v Raymond van Barneveld (H)

Sunday November 14

Afternoon Session (1pm GMT)

8x Group Matches

Groups A-D Second Matches

Evening Session (7pm GMT)

8x Group Matches

Groups E-H Second Matches

Monday November 15 (7pm GMT)

8x Group Matches

Groups A-D Final Matches

Tuesday November 16 (7pm GMT)

8x Group Matches

Groups E-H Final Matches

Wednesday November 17 (7pm GMT)

4x Second Round

Thursday November 18 (7pm GMT)

4x Second Round

Friday November 19 (7pm GMT)

2x Quarter-Finals

Saturday November 20 (7pm GMT)

2x Quarter-Finals

Sunday November 21

Afternoon Session (1pm GMT)

Semi-Finals

Evening Session (7pm GMT)

Final