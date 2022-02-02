How to watch Pam and Tommy online where you are

Audio player loading…

Pamela Anderson's wild love affair with Tommy Lee was the showbiz romance of the 90s. Married within days of locking eyes (and bodies), their union was never going to run the course, but it would unwittingly produce the first sex tape scandal of the internet age - and scar the duo forever. Read on as we explain how to watch Pam and Tommy online and stream the eight-part miniseries where you are.

Watch Pam and Tommy online Premiere date: Wednesday, February 2 New episodes: every Wednesday Director: Craig Gillespie Starring: Lily James, Sebastian Stan, Seth Rogen, Nick Offerman, Taylor Schilling Stream: Hulu with a 30-day FREE trial (US) | Disney Plus (RoW)

Starring Lily James as Pam and Sebastian Stan as Tommy, the show explores how cruel intentions, rotten luck and a toxic celebrity culture contributed to one of the seediest affairs in living memory - and how the internet killed off an altogether more innocent age.

They certainly weren't angels, but the ridicule aimed at the Mötley Crüe drummer and the Baywatch star, the latter in particular, by a sordid press and sex-crazed public only looks grimmer with hindsight.

The story begins with a renovation job at the couple's Malibu home in 1995, but when things turned sour and Lee refused to pay up, little did he know that he was messing with a former pornographer with a vindictive streak.

Both hilarious and heartbreaking, follow our guide as we explain how to watch Pam and Tommy online from anywhere.

How to watch Pam and Tommy for FREE in the US

Pam & Tommy premieres on Wednesday, February 2 on Hulu, with the first three episodes available to stream from 12.01am that day. The remaining episodes are being released weekly every Wednesday. To watch the show, just sign up for Hulu's basic plan. It costs $6.99 a month after a 30-day free trial, and you can cancel your membership at any time. For even better value, you can combine Hulu with Disney Plus and ESPN Plus. The Disney Plus bundle combines all three streaming services for the monthly price of just $13.99.

How to watch Pam and Tommy online from anywhere else in the world

Pam and Tommy is available on Disney Plus (on the Star hub) everywhere else in the world, with the first three episodes being released at 12am PT / 3am ET / 8am GMT / 5pm AEDT on Wednesday, February 2. Subsequent episodes hit the platform on the same day and at the same time every week. As Disney Plus has now rolled out in North America, Europe and parts of Asia and Latin America, watching Pam and Tommy using the service is easier than ever. If you're located in a country that does have access to Disney Plus, you just need to head to the Disney Plus website and sign up for the service to watch.

How to save money on Disney+

Disney Plus is already cheaper than competing streaming services like Netflix, but you can save even more when you sign up for an annual subscription that gives you 15% off the monthly price. Obviously you have to splash the cash at the start, but with so much content to get stuck into, we very much doubt you'll run out of things to watch before the 12 months are up. You're looking at CA$119.99/£79.90/AU$119.99 for the year.

What else should I know about Disney+?

Pam and Tommy is just the latest in a string of recent blockbuster releases exclusive to the platform, including The Book of Boba Fett and Hawkeye. Plus, there's plenty more on the way, such as Ms. Marvel, Obi-Wan Kenobi, She-Hulk and The Mandalorian season 3, all set to arrive in the coming weeks and months.

The streaming service has apps for iOS and Android (of course), and is available to watch online via the likes of Amazon Fire TV Stick, PS4, Xbox One and Roku streaming devices.

Pam and Tommy is available on the platform thanks to the new Star on Disney Plus that most global markets get to enjoy, which has seen the amount of content available through Disney Plus more than double, with a particular eye to shows grown-ups are going to enjoy.

It's available in the UK, most of Europe, and other select markets like Australia and New Zealand - but not in the US, where the media giant's Hulu service already has very similar ground covered.

