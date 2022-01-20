How to watch Ozark season 4 from anywhere, release time

Audio player loading…

Ozark season 4 arrives on TV screens tomorrow, Friday, January 21, all over the world at exactly the same moment. The Ozark season 4 release time will vary on your location, though. For example, those in the States can watch it from midnight tonight whereas it'll be just in time for evening viewing for anyone in Australia and New Zealand. Here are all the details on how to watch Ozark season 4 and what time it's on, wherever you are.

Watch Ozark season 4 When: January 21 (part 1 - 7 episodes) Stream: Netflix Cast: Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Julia Garner Creator: Bill Dubuque, Mark Williams

Ozark season 4 will be the final season of the hit TV show. This super-sized last run consists of 14 episodes split into two parts of seven. The first seven – Ozark season 4 part 1 – streams exclusively on Netflix from tomorrow. Ozark season 4 part 2 will drop later in 2022.

If you've not seen the show before, then where have you been? It's one of the very best on Netflix. Ozark is available to watch in 4K HDR (you'll need the Netflix Premium subscription) and follows the story of the seemingly regular Byrde family who find themselves hurriedly relocating from their big city life in Chicago to the backwater country of the Ozarks at the tip of the US South – and all in the space of the first few moments of episode 1.

Headed by dad Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman) and mom Wendy Byrde (Laura Linney), the family seek a quiet and safe life while navigating their way through a fiendishly treacherous existence caught between local Missouri criminals, international drug cartels and the eyes of the US law agencies.

How's that for as few spoilers as possible? Here's how and when to watch Ozark season 4 on Netflix wherever you are.

How to watch Ozark season 4 online

Ozark season 4 will stream exclusively on Netflix from Friday, January 21 at 3am ET. That's midnight PT, 8am GMT, 1.30pm IST, 7pm AEDT and 9pm NZDT. All seven of the episodes in Ozark season 4 part 1 will drop at the same time. There is no current Ozark season 4 part 2 release date but it is expected later this year. Netflix prices vary depending on you region. The Basic plan is standard definition only. HD becomes available with Standard and 4K HDR picture quality comes with Premium, along with account access from more simultaneous devices. There is no Netflix free trial but you users only pay on a month-by-month basis. You can cancel at any time.

How to watch Ozark season 4 and everything on Netflix from anywhere

Ozark season 4 is a Netflix original and will be available to watch on the service in all of the 190 countries where Netflix is available.

Ozark season 4 release times

Ozark season 4, part 1 drops on Netflix on Friday, January 21. All seven episodes are scheduled to arrive for streaming at exactly the same moment and that means that's available at different times depending on your time zone. Here are the Ozark season 4 release times wherever you are: