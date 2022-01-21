How to watch One Piece online from anywhere

Along with Naruto and Bleach, One Piece is often referred to as a member of 'the Big Three' or, in other words, it's a must-watch for any anime fan. Luckily, it is easy to watch One Piece online from anywhere in the world.
However, with the first episode premiering back in 1999 and the show still producing new episodes to this day, it is by no means a quick watch. There are now over 1000 episodes, making it one of the longest anime out there.
Air dates: 1999-2022
Total seasons: 20
Creators: Eiichiro Oda
So what is this iconic show actually about? It revolves around the lead character Luffy, who is made of rubber, and his quest to find the One Piece treasure and become the king of the pirates.
It's a show with, as you might expect, a lot of plot lines, villians and pretty lovable characters. Unlike some of it's most similar shows like Naruto and Bleach, One Piece keeps it light on filler... a surprising accomplishment for a show that can take a good couple of months to watch.
So the big question: how to watch One Piece online? Wherever you are in the world, we've broken down your viewing options below, complete with pricing and what you can do if it isn't available where you live.
How to watch One Piece online
The entirety of aired episodes of One Piece are available to watch over on Funimation. That means over 1000 episodes plus new ones as they come out.
Funimation houses over 600 different anime titles, offering 15,000+ hours of both subbed and English Dubbed content. It can be accessed from the US, Canada, UK, Australia, New Zealand and Ireland.
The Funimation cost and choice of plans vary depending on the region that you're in. Customers in the US can choose between three plans (Premium, Premium Plus, and Premium Plus Ultra) from $5.99 a month.
International markets have the choice of just one plan where they can pay £4.99 / AU$7.95 / NZ$7.95 / €5.99 a month. Annual plans are available, too.
No matter where you are, though, new Funimation subscribers can benefit from a 14-day FREE trial.
While Funimation and Crunchyroll are now both owned by Sony Pictures Entertainment, things appear to be remaining separate for the time being. That means you'll also be able to watch One Piece online through Crunchyroll from $7.99/£6.50 a month, with a Crunchyroll free trial also available.
Where else can I watch One Piece online?
For a number of countries, you can watch One Piece online via Netflix. This includes Japan, the US, Canada, Australia and more. However, you can't watch the entire show on Netflix with Japan offering around 800 episodes and other regions housing far less.
How to watch One Piece from abroad
Even if you're signed up to Funimation, you might find the content is blocked through geo-restrictions when you're away in another country. Luckily, there is a simple way to get around this.
By downloading a VPN, you will be able to watch One Piece online from anywhere in the world. A VPN changes your IP address which allows you to act like your device is back home. Here's how to get started with this essential bit of streaming software.
ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now
We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the standout service. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers.
Throw in a robust approach to security and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - but perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year.
Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support.
