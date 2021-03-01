How to watch One Night in Miami online: stream the Amazon Original free from anywhere

On February 25, 1964, a 22-year-old Muhammad Ali, then known as Cassius Clay, shocked Sonny Liston to become heavyweight champion of the world. Regina King's critically acclaimed film dramatizes an evening that has gone down in legend. Read on as we explain how to watch One Night in Miami online - as an Amazon Original, it's available on Prime Video all over the world, so grab a free 30-day Amazon Prime trial and watch without paying a penny right now.

Release date: September 7, 2020 Director: Regina King Cast: Kingsley Ben-Adir, Eli Goree, Aldis Hodge, Leslie Odom Jr. Run time: 1 hour 54 minutes Rating: R

That night, instead of celebrating, he met up with civil rights icon Malcolm X, King of Soul Sam Cooke and one of the greatest running backs of all-time, Jim Brown, in a motel room in Miami, for an evening of conversation.

The four icons were friends and campaigners for racial equality, but didn't always see eye-to-eye on the matter, with Cooke in particular given a rough ride by Malcolm X. Although the foursome's conversation that night remained private, it preceded some of the most significant cultural moments in modern American history.

Within weeks of the meeting, Ali renounced the name Cassius Clay, calling it a "slave name" and becoming Cassius X, then Muhammed Ali. It's as Cassius X that he joined the Nation of Islam, being welcomed in by Elijah Muhammad, who Malcolm X would turn his back on just weeks later.

And within a year, Sam Cooke and Malcolm X were murdered.

Based on the play by Kemp Powers, One Night in Miami imagines how that legendary night unfolded, opening a window into the conversation that led four great African-Americans down the path to immortality.

