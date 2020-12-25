How to watch Mrs Brown’s Boys Christmas Specials 2020 online from anywhere

Since 2012, Brendan O’Carroll’s beloved sitcom has delivered two Christmas specials a year: becoming as traditional as turkey, the Queen’s Speech, and a post-lunch snooze. Now potty-mouthed Agnes Brown is back as the Irish matriarch and mother of five, bringing us the mirth and merriment we desperately need after this accursed 2020. Our guide below explains how to watch the Mrs Brown’s Boys Christmas Specials online from anywhere, and completely FREE too.

Past episodes have seen Mrs Brown stage an unorthodox take on the Nativity (including a rocket-propelled Baby Jesus), and riding a remote-control Christmas tree like a bucking-bronco. And, while the new specials take place against the backdrop of Coronavirus, don’t expect the Browns’ antics to be any less raucous.

Watch Mrs Brown's Boys Christmas online Christmas episode ‘Mammy of the People’ will broadcast on BBC One at 10pm Friday, 25 December, followed by ‘Mammy’s Memories’ a week later, at the same time on 1 January 2021. If you've got BBC iPlayer then you can watch both episodes 100% FREE, or on-demand shortly after – hooray! – but remember you should hold a valid TV license to watch BBC programming. Spending the holidays abroad? You can still catch the raucous antics of Mrs Brown by downloading a VPN.

Christmas Day episode ‘Mammy of the People’ sees a flasher called Knickie Knackie Dickie terrorising the residents of Finglas, and Agnes writing an alternative Queen’s Speech for a Radio Times competition. Then, in ‘Mammy’s Memories’ on New Year’s Day, Cathy’s upcoming birthday is preoccupying Mrs Brown…that is, until Winnie’s house is broken into, and Dermot (Paddy Houlihan) and Buster (Danny O’Carroll) go in hot pursuit of the culprit.

O’Carroll demonstrates an impressively quick-fire wit in the title role, and, although its ribald humour isn’t to all tastes, its popularity is undeniable: 11 million people watched the Christmas special in 2011. So, don’t “feck off”: keep reading as we explain how to watch Mrs Brown’s Boys Christmas Specials online from anywhere – and utterly free of charge to anyone in the UK, thanks to the BBC.

How to watch Mrs Brown’s Boys Christmas Specials online free in the UK

If you don't have a TV or cable – but do have a laptop, or mobile device, in addition to a valid TV license – then you can watch the Mrs Brown's Boys Christmas Specials online via BBC iPlayer live for free, or on-demand a little while after their initial broadcast. Not in the UK for Christmas? You can still catch all your favourite programming just like you would at home with the help of a VPN. Allow us to explain more.

How to watch Mrs Brown’s Boys Christmas Specials online from outside your country

If you're away over the holidays, or are now enjoying a winter vacation, then geo-blocking restrictions will stop you from watching the Mrs Brown’s Boys Christmas Specials online via BBC iPlayer.

Fortunately, there’s a simple solution. By downloading a VPN – short for Virtual Private Network – you can alter your IP address to that of your country back home, and therefore stream TV content that would otherwise be inaccessible.