How to watch Monsters at Work: stream new Monsters, Inc. series online on Disney Plus

There's no more room for Scarers as Mike and Sulley lead a jolly energy revolution at Monsters, Incorporated. But it's no laughing matter for recent Monsters University graduate and aspiring Best Scarer Tylor Tuskmon, "temporarily reassigned" to M.I.F.T. while he tries to adapt his skills. They're only after laughter at Monstropolis, so read on as we explain how to watch Monsters at Work online and stream the 10-part Monsters, Inc. spin-off on Disney Plus where you are.

And if Tylor thought his first day couldn't get any worse, he's about to find out what M.I.F.T. stands for...

How to watch Monsters at Work New episodes: every Wednesday from July 7 at 12am midnight PT / 3am ET / 8am BST Cast: John Goodman, Billy Crystal, John Ratzenberger, Jennifer Tilly, Mindy Kaling, Ben Feldman Creator: Pete Docter Watch now: stream Monsters at Work on Disney Plus from just $7.99/£7.99/AU$11.99 a month

Val, Fritz and the rest of the ragtag Monsters, Inc. Facilities Team aren't exactly the sort of crew he'd dreamed of joining. Disorganized, blundering and unambitious, they're precisely what hotshot Tylor isn't.

But he's going to have to put those grand dreams of ruling the Scare Floor and working alongside Sulley and Mike to one side, because he's not going anywhere anytime soon - not until he develops a sense of humor, anyway.

How to watch Monsters at Work online and stream the new show on Disney Plus now

New episodes of Monsters at Work come out every Wednesday from July 7, available on the Disney Plus platform at 12am PT / 3am ET / 8am BST / 5pm AEST. There are 10 episodes in total, and the series gets started with a double-header. As Disney Plus has now rolled out in North America, Europe and parts of Asia and Latin America, watching Monsters at Work using the service is easier than ever. If you’re located in a country that does have access to Disney Plus, you just need to head to the Disney Plus website and sign up for the service to watch. In addition to being the exclusive home of Monsters at Work, Disney Plus also gives you access to Disney’s huge back catalog, plus Fox’s and Pixar's as well, as well as the entire MCU canon. A Disney Plus subscription also gives you access to everything Star Wars - including The Mandalorian - all for just $7.99/£7.99/AU$11.99 a month.View Deal

How to save money on Disney+

Disney Plus is already cheaper than competing streaming services like Netflix but you can save even more when you sign up for an annual subscription which gives you 15% off the monthly price. Obviously you have to splash the cash at the start, but with so much content to get stuck in to we very much doubt you'll run out of things to watch before the 12 months are up. You're looking at $79.99/£79.90/AU$119.99 for the year.

Or if your interests are farther reaching (and you're in the US), then we'd seriously suggest looking at the fantastic value bundle package. It adds Hulu and ESPN+ to your subscription price. The Hulu element opens up a world of Hulu Originals such as The Great, Upload, Helstrom and Normal People. While ESPN+ brings tonnes of exclusive live sport, highlights and documentaries. The combined bundle costs just $13.99 a month.

What else should I know about Disney+?

Monsters at Work is just the latest in a string of recent blockbuster releases exclusive to the platform, including Loki, Soul, The Mandalorian, Mulan, Hamilton, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and much more.

The streaming service has apps for iOS and Android (of course), and is available to watch online via the likes of Amazon Fire TV Stick, PS4, Xbox One and Roku streaming devices.

In addition, now that Disney has set the precedent of releasing movies like its live-action Mulan remake on the service instead of in theaters through its Disney Plus Premier Access program, expect the company to keep bringing more blockbuster films that were originally intended to be shown on the big screen to Disney Plus in 2021. More recently, it's the way to watch Cruella online, with Black Widow arriving in July.

And finally, there's the new Star on Disney Plus that most global markets get to enjoy and sees the amount of content available through Disney Plus more than double, with a particular eye to shows grown-ups are going to enjoy.

It's available in the UK, most of Europe, and other select markets like Australia and New Zealand - but not in the US, where the media giant's Hulu service already has very similar ground covered.

