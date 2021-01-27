How to watch Mixed-ish online: stream season 2 of the Black-ish spinoff anywhere

Arica Himmel and Tracee Ellis Ross are back on our screens to guide us through another eye-opening, heart-breaking and hilarious chapter of the life of as Bow Johnson, as she struggles to work out where she fits in the world around her while growing up in a mixed-race family in the 1980s. Follow our guide as we explain how to watch Mixed-ish season 2 online wherever you are.

Bow, along with brother and sister Johan and Santamonica, have been unceremoniously extracted from their idyllic former existence in a commune, which we will not talk about, and plunged into a mainstream school in the suburbs.

Oh, and not only are the Johnsons the only mixed-race kids anyone there has ever come across, their new classmates are all to happy to point out every single way in which Bow, Johan and Santamonica are different from them.

As if growing up wasn't confusing enough.

From Johan pretending not to be mixed race, to Alicia and Denise arguing over who the stronger black woman is, to a classic case of puppy love, season 2 of Mixed-ish navigates a whole new minefield of issues related to race, family and identity, all set against a backdrop that tends to be far from progressive and understanding.

Read on as we explain how to watch Mixed-ish season 2 online and stream new episodes of the hit show from anywhere today.

More can't-miss TV: how to watch Grey's Anatomy season 17 online

How to watch Mixed-ish season 2 from outside your country

Those who already have a streaming service they use to watch Mixed-ish online may find themselves unable to access it when abroad, due to pesky geo-blocking restrictions. While we're aware that most people aren't going anywhere in the immediate future, you may be stuck abroad for any number of reasons.

Fortunately, there's an easy solution to geo-blocking. Downloading a VPN will allow you to watch your favorite shows no matter where you are. This simple bit of software changes your IP address so that you can access episodes on demand just like you would at home.

Use a VPN to watch Mixed-ish online from abroad

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to sit at the front of the grid. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

And don't forget that a VPN isn't just for TV - there's loads you can do with these clever bits of software. From unblocking restricted sites and watching Netflix in other countries, to adding an extra layer of security for online shopping and banking, Virtual Private Networks offer loads of benefits beyond streaming TV.

How to watch Mixed-ish season 2 online in the US

If you have cable you can tune in to Mixed-ish season 2 on ABC at 9.30pm ET/PT (8.30pm CT) on Tuesday nights, from January 26. ABC also has a free online platform where you can watch live episodes or catch up, but you may need to enter your cable provider details first. Alternatively, there's a slew of TV streaming services that offer access to ABC programming, and fuboTV is our top recommendation for most people right now. fuboTV is a great value alternative to cable, and its entry-level plan comprises over 100 channels for $64.99 a month after a 7-day FREE trial. You can also easily stream from your fuboTV account when you're abroad - just grab a good VPN and your'll be back with your favorite shows in no time.

Related: How to watch an NFL live stream

How to watch Mixed-ish season 2 online in Canada

Mixed-ish fans up north, you're in luck! Citytv will air Mixed-ish season 2 episodes on Tuesdays, at the same time they go out in the US - that's 9.30pm ET/PT or 8.30pm CT. If you miss a live broadcast, you can view new episodes for FREE on Citytv’s online platform a day after they air... but you'll need to enter your TV provider details first. Out of the country for Mixed-ish season 2? Simply grab a VPN as described above and continue to watch episodes online, just as if you were at home.