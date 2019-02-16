How to watch Melbourne Stars vs Renegades: live stream Big Bash final 2019 from anywhere

Well what are the chances? After two months of awe-inspiring Twenty20 cricket Down Under, two Melbourne-based teams have made the grand final of the 2019 Big Bash. It takes place today and we'll tell you how to live stream Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades regardless of where you are in the world.

Big Bash 2019 final - when and where It's all come down to this. The big final of the Big Bash 2019 campaign will play out between the Melbourne Stars and Renegades at the 50,000 + capacity Marvel stadium in - where else - Melbourne. It's set to take place on Sunday February 17 at 2.45pm local time. That's 3.45am GMT in the morning in the UK, or 9.15am New Delhi time.

Which way the 2019 Big Bash final is going to go is anybody's guess - the bookies can't seem to split them either. Possibly very slight favourites are the Melbourne Stars, who have bounced back from finishing bottom of the pile last season. They pulled off a tightly fought win in the semi-finals thanks to a real captain's innings from Glenn Maxwell. While opening all-rounder Marcus Stoinis will be a threat, smashing 312 runs at an average of 62.4 so far in the tournament.

Kane Richardson has been the Melbourne Renegades' main man. With 19 scalps to his name, he's the leading wicket taker in the 2018-19 Big Bash and his tight lines could be the difference maker today. It was another semi-final thriller to get there, with Daniel Christian's 31 runs from 14 balls eventually guiding them home with a ball to spare.

Neither Melbourne cricket franchise has won the Big Bash before, so we're getting a brand new champion either way. But who will it be? The Stars or the Renegades? You can find out by following our guide to getting a Big Bash live stream from anywhere on Earth.

How to watch a Big Bash final live stream for FREE in Australia

Great news cricket fans! Channel 7 has free-to-air coverage of the Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades final. That means you can also get it on the 7plus app for your smartphone or tablet. The build-up starts at 2pm ready for the 2.45pm start. If you already subscribe to Fox and prefer its coverage, then that's your alternative option. It's the only Aussie broadcaster that has been able to show every single game since the Big Bash started in December and so the final is no exception. Out of Australia today? Try and watch the coverage online at the above options and you'll find it is geo-blocked, meaning that you are restricted from watching abroad. But the good news is that if you download and install a VPN, you can watch as if you were back at home. See below for full details of how to do it - it's really simple!

How to watch Big Bash final from outside your country

Keep scrolling and you'll see where you can get a Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades live stream from the UK, India and US.

If you were hoping to catch all the Twenty20 cricket the Big Bash can deliver but find yourself out of the country this weekend - whether that be from Australia or anywhere else - then there's still a simple way to catch your home coverage using a VPN.

A VPN let's you alter the IP address of your laptop, mobile or TV streamer to appear in a completely different location. It's a clever bit of kit, and the best VPN services are surprisingly easy to use, too. We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as our number 1. It's compatible with loads of devices (Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation 4 all included) and ranks among the fastest and safest options out there. You can't go far wrong with Express, but here's our top 3 in full: 1. ExpressVPN: the best all-round VPN for streaming, comes with 30-day money back guarantee and three months FREE when you sign up for a year 2. IPVanish supports up to 10 devices, so great on the go and puts a premium on security 3. NordVPN: SmartPlay tech makes NordVPN a great, affordable choice for streaming

How to watch Big Bash 2019 cricket in the UK

If you live in the UK, BT Sport has been showing Big Bash cricket this season. This means you’ll be able to watch the matches on TV or if you would prefer to watch the live stream, you can do so by downloading the BT Sport app. BT's action starts at 3.30am Sunday morning so you'll have to set your alarm early to catch home heroes Liam Plunkett and Harry Gurney. Outside the UK this weekend but still want to catch that coverage? Then you can try using a VPN as described above to change your laptop or mobile's IP address.

How to watch the Melbourne Stars vs Renegades: live stream in India

The 2019 Big Bash final will be shown on the Sony Network in India. Sony Six and Sony Six HD will have the action on the TV, while those hoping to stream on a computer or mobile device should head to Sony Liv.

How to watch Big Bash cricket in North America