How to watch Married at First Sight: stream season 11 online from anywhere

Would you marry a complete stranger? That’s the premise of Married at First Sight USA, the reality TV show that began in 2014 and spawned dozens of international adaptations. For season 11 they're taking the show to New Orleans, where three relationship experts have the challenge of coupling 10 amorous singletons who’ve never met. Will they make the perfect match? You can find out yourself as we detail how to watch Married at First Sight season 11 online below.

Married at First Sight season 11 - cheat sheet The premiere episode will be broadcast on the Lifetime channel on Wednesday, July 15, at 8pm PT/ET, and 7pm CT. Each episode is two hours long – to fully explore each couple’s emotional journey – and will air weekly, with 17 episodes in total. If you don’t have cable, then a FREE Sling TV Orange trial will get you Lifetime.

Returning to join hearts in Holy Matrimony is our favorite pint-sized sociologist Dr Pepper Schwartz, fellow series stalwart Pastor Calvin Roberson, and sex and relationship expert Dr Viviana Coles. They had the unenviable task of whittling down thousands of love-sick applicants from ‘the Big Easy’ to just five compatible couples, and – *Spoiler Alert* – we saw the result of their picks in the ‘Matchmaking Special’ last week.

Paired up were 29-year old Amani and 30-year old “Life of the Party” Woody, both of whom had difficult upbringings; unlucky in love Christina partnered with clinical recruiter Henry; and 30-year old Karen with Miles, the latter eager to settle down at the tender age of 26. Meanwhile, the kooky coupling of Amelia and Bennett is sure to win over season 11 audiences, but less certain is the long-term viability of Olivia and Brett, given the revelation of an early indiscretion.

Once married, the couples will spend eight weeks getting to know each other, before deciding whether their new beau is “the one”. And if the answer is no? Then, as the show’s triggering motto goes, “there’s only one way out…and that’s divorce”.

Yes, the odds are against them – only one out of four couples have stayed together in the program’s six-year run – but we’re hopeful these unions can go the distance. So, get out those hankies you hopeless romantics, as we detail how to watch Married at First Sight Season 11 online from anywhere.

How to watch Married at First Sight Season 11 online in the US

This popular reality TV show – itself adapted from the Danish original – has been broadcast on Lifetime since 2017. Traditional cable viewers can catch it here from 8pm PT/ET or 7pm CT every Wednesday from July 15; however, if you’re looking to catch up on past seasons, or merely want to watch the show on a mobile device, it can be streamed through Lifetime’s VoD platform, though you’ll need to enter your cable login details first to get access. If you’ve long since forgone cable for cheaper, OTT methods of entertainment, then you’ve got myriad options through which you can stream Married at First Sight season 11:

Hulu: Hulu + Live TV is also pretty straightforward, if more expensive: 65 live channels and lots of On Demand content for $54.99 a month. You can also customize your subscription package by including, for example, premium network HBO Max for $14.99 a month, or adding unlimited screens. There’s a FREE 7-day trial to enjoy too, and no commitment to subscribe, so you could watch the premiere episode of Married at First Sight season 11 without incurring any fee. Plus, Hulu has the first nine seasons of the show available to view on-demand.



Sling TV: this budget friendly platform includes Lifetime in both its Sling Blue and Sling Orange plans ($30 per month for each). They’re currently offering a FREE trial deal available to new customers too, so jump on that ASAP if you want to catch the Season 11 premiere on July 15. And, if you find yourself wooed by their impressive value – Sling Orange offers 50 + channels and 3 device streams – do nothing and continue to enjoy programming from A&E, CNN, Comedy Central, and NBC (in select markets).

Fubo: fubo Standard is the streaming platform’s entry level plan, and good value too at $54.99 a month for 108 channels (including VH1, the Comedy Channel, CNN, and lots of sports channels). Plus, you get two simultaneous streams, and 30 hours of Cloud DVR storage. New subscribers are entitled to a 7 Day Free Trial, and if you cancel before the trial ends you won’t be charged a thing.

Philo: For the modest sum of $20 a month, you get access to the likes of MTV, Lifetime, BBC World News, and A&E – almost 60 channels in total. Like most services there’s a week-long free trial, and registering is easy: just enter your mobile number on the website. This grants you an initial two days access, after which you’ll need to provide your billing details to continue with the trial, although you won’t be charged until it ends.

How to watch Married at First Sight season 11 online in Canada

O Canada! In good news, our Northern neighbors with cable can enjoy Married at First Sight season 11 on their Lifestyle channel from 9pm ET. But, for the cordless among you, the latest matrimonial trials and tribulations remain absent from streaming services: nothing on Crave, Netflix, or Amazon Prime Video. Still, mega fans can console themselves with small doses of seasons 1, 9, and 10 through Hoopla. It’s a free online library that works similarly to a physical one. You borrow a maximum of five items a month, and have three days in which to view your TV or movie content. Alternatively, if you’re willing to dish out some Canadian dollars, all 10 seasons of Married at First Sight USA are available to buy from Apple iTunes at CND$24.99 each, and we’d expect season 11 episodes to be available as they air. Of course, this won’t be ideal for any Americans who’ve crossed the border for work. Luckily you can download a VPN as mentioned above, which will allow you to logon to your preferred OTT streaming service and watch Married at First Sight season 11 as it airs.

How to watch Married at First Sight Season 11 online in the UK

Well, there’s no easy way to say this. Young idealistic Brits hoping to watch young love bloom might have to look to another franchise for their kicks – Love is Blind on Netflix perhaps? – as there’s no way to watch Season 11 of this popular American show, at least not yet. Until then, Channel 4’s on-demand service All 4 offers a pretty decent slice of married life for your enjoyment: the entirety of seasons 1 through 7, and all for free. The UK version is also there to watch, although it’s seriously abridged compared to the US series. If you happen to find yourself In the UK from abroad – unlikely at the present but not impossible – don’t fear. Downloading Express VPN will make live streaming Married at First Sight USA a breeze, allowing you to easily connect to your streaming platform back home.

