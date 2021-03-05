How to watch Married at First Sight Australia online: stream every season anywhere

One of the most raucously entertaining reality shows on TV right now sees an unlucky in love batch of singletons put their hearts on the line, their trust in a panel of relationship experts... and a ring on their finger. What could possibly go wrong? Here's how to watch Married at First Sight Australia online no matter where in the world you are.

That's right, we're talking complete strangers meeting each other for the first time in front of an altar and camera crew, getting hitched and maybe, just maybe...falling in love. In Australia, where it's just called Married at First Sight, we're part of the way through season 8, whereas international broadcasters are a little way behind on season 7.

After getting hitched, the couples spend a honeymoon together, which is almost always deliciously awkward, before spending an extended period of time living together, getting friendly - sometimes too friendly - with the other couples at lavish dinner parties, and having weekly public meltdowns at their often excruciating re-commitment ceremonies.

As they're so keen to keep reminding us, John Aiken, Mel Schilling and Alessandra Rampolla (who replaced Trisha Stratford for season 8) are Married at First Sight Australia's relationship experts. So far, they've brought together 69 couples, 22 of which have agreed to stay together beyond the end of the show.

Four of those couples have remained together. In other words, there's a chance! Without further ado, here's how to watch Married at First Sight Australia online from anywhere.

How to watch Married at First Sight Australia online FREE: stream every episode and season 8 in Oz

All-new episodes of Married at First Sight season 8 air at 7.30pm AEDT on Monday-Wednesday, and at 7pm AEDT each Sunday, on Channel 9, which is completely free to watch in Australia. You can also catch up on any episodes you've missed and binge-watch all of the previous seven seasons for FREE on 9Now. It doesn't cost a penny to create an account to stream the service, just a few minor details like your Aussie postcode (e.g. 3000 if you can somehow afford to live in the heart of Melbourne). Not in Australia? Any Aussies abroad looking to catch-up on the show and stream the new episodes will find that a good VPN helps them access the service just like they would Down Under. Our latest March 2021 testing shows that our recommended VPN is working well with 9Now and will help Australians abroad access the service.

Watch Married at First Sight Australia online from outside your country

If you’re away from home right now you'll find that you can't tune in to Married at First Sight Australia's latest relationship dramas because of annoying regional restrictions.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream the show online no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch Married at First Sight Australia from abroad

How to watch Married at First Sight Australia online in the US

Fans based in the US can watch Married at First Sight Australia season 6 each Thursday at 9pm ET/PT on Lifetime. You can also stream episodes from the series through Lifetime’s VoD platform, though you’ll need to enter your cable login details first. If you don't have cable, you can get access to Lifetime with an over-the-top service like Sling TV. Sling includes Lifetime as part of its Orange package and as part of its Blue package, each of which normally costs £35 a month - but a FREE Sling TV trial offer that will let you watch without dropping a dime. Alternatively, if you want a more fully featured cable replacement service, FuboTV plans start at $64.99 a month but get you Lifetime and more than 120 other channels in one fell swoop. First though, it lets you try a FREE FuboTV trial so you can see if it's right for you. Remember, new or existing subscribers to US streaming services can still access the platform of their choice from abroad, too - all you need is the help of a good VPN.

How to watch Married at First Sight Australia FREE online in the UK

Married at First Sight Australia fans based in the UK can binge season 4, 5 and 6 in their entirety on Channel 4’s on-demand service All 4 - for FREE no less! Season 7 is coming in the summer, but an exact release date hasn't yet been revealed. There are also UK and US versions of the show on the platform. That should keep you going if you're new to the overnight sensation, especially considering that All 4 lets you watch Married at First Sight Australia free and signing up only takes a few seconds, not requiring much personal information (though you should possess a valid UK TV license). And if you're outside of the UK right now, remember that residents of the country abroad can stream all their favourite shows and services from home simply by downloading a VPN.