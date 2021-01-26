How to watch Marcella season 3 online: stream every new episode from anywhere

Nearly three years after the head-spinning conclusion of its second series, Anna Friel is back on our screens for Marcella season 3 - and all is not as it seems. Detective Backland has infiltrated the fearsome and well-connected Maguire crime family in Belfast, and a dangerous game gets out of hand as she struggles to separate her true self from her undercover identity, while putting those around her in mortal danger. Here's how to watch Marcella season 3 online from anywhere.

She's managed to work her way into the Maguire family's inner circle as Keira Devlin, but in order to bring down the business - which specialises in the trafficking of people and drugs - and expose the corruption that has allowed it to thrive, Marcella decides she needs to take increasingly drastic measures.

One by one, those around her begin to meet grisly ends, and Marcella becomes an increasingly trusted and influential voice around the table. But Katherine, the formidable matriarch of the Maguire family, smells a rat and Marcella is prepared to do anything to prove her loyalty and avoid a grim fate herself.

However, the deeper Marcella goes, the more concerned DSI Sangha and handler Frank Young become about her behaviour, which not only puts the entire investigation on the line, but leaves Marcella's increasingly fragile mental wellbeing and sense of self hanging in the balance.

How much blood will need to be spilled for Marcella to come back from the brink? Read on as we explain how to watch Marcella season 3 online and stream every new episode of the hit drama wherever you are in the world right now - anyone located in the UK can even watch Marcella free online!

How to watch Marcella season 3 online free in the UK

Marcella returns for its third season on ITV in 2021, and anyone with Freeview, satellite, or a cable subscription can watch it every week from Tuesday, 26 January at 9pm GMT. All eight episodes are also available to watch live via ITV Hub – the network’s completely FREE online service – or on-demand after each episode’s initial broadcast on linear TV. The platform is full of high-quality drama, including Quiz, Broadchurch, and the David Tennant-starring Des – but you should hold a valid TV license before completing the quick, easy, and 100% free It’s an ITV exclusive, so if you’re out of the country, you won’t be able to tune in unless you download a Virtual Private Network, or VPN. We explain how you can do this below.

How to watch Marcella season 3 from outside your country

While fans of gritty crime dramas in the UK can enjoy Marcella season 3 online with ease, regional restrictions mean that tuning in from anywhere else in the world will be near impossible. That means that anyone based in the UK currently travelling abroad – and having paid for an annual TV license – won’t be able to connect to ITV Hub either.

Luckily, downloading a VPN provides a simple solution. This nifty bit of kit changes your IP address, allowing you to connect to your favourite on-demand services and watch all its premium content regardless of where you’re streaming from.