How to watch Magnum P.I. season 3 online: stream every new episode from anywhere

It's time to get the aviators and Hawaiian shirts back out of the wardrobe for another series of Pacific island private investigations - read on to find out how you can watch Magnum P.I. season 3 online and stream every new episode as soon as it's released, no matter where you are in the world.

Watch Magnum P.I. season 3 online Magnum P.I. Season 3 premieres on Friday December 4 on CBS at 9pm ET/PT (8pm CT) as part of the network's new Friday night line-up, with the show sandwiched between new episodes of MacGyver and Blue Bloods. You can live stream Magnum P.I. Season 3 on CBS All Access - and anyone from the US abroad can check out the VPN route to watch just like they would at home.

Warning: spoilers for Magnum P.I. lie below. Scroll down to get straight to our spoiler-free guide explaining how to watch Magnum P.I. in countries around the world.

Titled “Double Jeopardy”, the season 3 opener sees private investigator Thomas Magnum and partner in crime fighting Juliet Higgins’ (Jay Hernandez and Perdita Weeks) on the hunt for a client's missing brother, who was last spotted on the island.

The case leads to one of the agency getting shot with another being abducted, after a case of revenge is revealed during the investigation.

Meanwhile, the show's simmering romantic tension escalates as Higgins gets swept off her feet by a charming surgeon, leaving Magnum feeling somewhat jealous

Follow our guide below to watch Magnum P.I. online and stream every new season 3 from anywhere on earth.

How to watch Magnum P.I. season 3 online in the US for FREE

Those with a cable subscription can catch Magnum P.I. Season 3 on CBS from 9pm ET/PT every Friday from December 4. If you don't have the channel on linear TV, it's available to stream on CBS All Access in the US. It’s free if you have cable – you just need to input your provider details to watch. Otherwise, it’s $5.99 per month for its Limited Commercials plan and $9.99 per month to stream without commercials. Or, you can a much more fully featured over-the-top streaming service. Some of them struggle with national networks like CBS, so our recommendation in this case would be FuboTV, which is a complete cable replacement starting from $54.99 a month. There's a 100% FREE 7-day trial deal on offer to try it, and canceling is easy if you decide it's not for you - essentially meaning it's possible to watch Magnum P.I. online for free, at least the first episode anyway. Away from the US but want to watch the same streaming coverage you do when at home? You got it - just grab a great VPN deal and follow our instructions above to get started.

How to watch Magnum P.I. season 3 online from outside your country

If you're abroad today but still want to get your fix of the action from Hawaii just as you would if you were at home, you'll need a VPN to do so. This is because of the pesky digital phenomenon known as geo-blocking, which means watching a stream of Chicago Fire from your usual provider might not be possible in certain parts of the world.

However, a Virtual Private Network offers a legal solution to this common internet woe and is remarkably easy to set up and operate. Here's how it works and where to get started.

Use a VPN to watch Magnum P.I. season 3 online from anywhere

How to watch Magnum P.I.: stream season 3 online in Canada

Canadians wanting to stream the new season of Magnum P.I. should find it pretty straightforward. Canadian terrestrial TV network Global TV will be airing the show in tandem with US audiences every Friday at 9pm ET/PT. Global also offers a slick online streaming platform. You have to verify your details to sign-up, but provided you can do that, you can watch new episodes of Magnum P.I. absolutely free in Canada. Can't watch Global TV as usual due to pesky geo-blocking restriction? Watch just like you would at home by using a VPN to magically reappear in Canada and gain access to all the content you would at home.

How to watch Magnum P.I. online in the UK

While Sky One is the home for Magnum P.I. in the UK, there's no confirmed UK release date for season 3. However, seasons 1-2 are available to buy or rent via Amazon Prime Video, for anyone looking to catch up of the show before the third series eventually gets scheduled. In addition, anyone in the UK from a country where Magnum P.I. season 3 is being shown can tune into their home coverage with the help of a good VPN.

How to watch Magnum P.I. in Australia

As with the UK, there doesn't currently appear to be a confirmed Australian release date for Magnum P.I. Fire season 2. However, Aussie streaming service Binge has the first two seasons of the reboot in its library and offers a FREE trial so you can see if it it's right for you. Alternatively, anyone Down Under who normally resides in a country where Magnum P.I. season 3 is being shown can tune into their home coverage with the aid of a quality VPN.