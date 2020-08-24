How to watch Love Island USA online: stream every new season 2 episode from anywhere

Looking for a show that can take you on a heart-wrenching, emotionally-stirring journey and teach you a thing or two along the way? Or do you fancy watching Love Island instead? The US spin-off of the blockbuster British reality show is back for a second season in 2020, but due to coronavirus, our new batch of lusty Islanders won't be in Truman Burbank's Fiji dreamland. Instead, they'll be shacked up in a villa at a boutique Las Vegas hotel - because of course they will. But fear not, with temperatures regularly expected to clear the 100°F mark (about 36°C), clothing will be as strictly optional as ever. Here's how to watch Love Island USA online and stream every episode of season 2 from anywhere in the world.

Love Island USA - cheat sheet Season 2 of Love Island USA is being shown at 9pm ET/PT every day on CBS in the US and CTV in Canada, though the two-hour season premiere on August 24 starts an hour earlier, at 8pm. If you're a fan of the show but abroad right now, you can save 50% on our No.1 rated VPN with this deal and watch Love Island USA just like you would if you were at home.

Season 1 of Love Island USA didn't receive the most flattering ratings, but the same was true of the first season of the UK version - and look at it now. Still, we're expecting the producers to up the ante this time out, and sure enough some "sexy new twists" have been promised. As ever though, the hormone-fest begins with a group of gym-honed singletons looking for a bit of nooky, a lot of fame, and a 50% share of that $100,000 fortune.

This season begins with 11 Islanders - six guys and five girls, aged from 22 to 28 - but instead of one villa there'll be two. The Cromwell Hotel is the main residence, but hot new things will be introduced throughout, tasked with wooing their love rivals' other halves to Casa Amor. Needless to say, all of the Islanders will be living in a bubble.

But it won't all be heart-to-hearts and hook-ups. There'll be tasks, too, many designed to create lovely rifts, and the contestants not only need to keep their partners sweet, but also the viewing public and fellow Islanders - both of whom can vote them off at a moment's notice.

Arielle Vandenberg is presenting once again, with narration provided by Matthew Hoffman, and new episodes air every night at 9pm ET/PT after the season-opener. Here's how to watch Love Island USA online and stream every new episode right now.

More reality TV goodness: watch Big Brother 22 All-Stars

How to watch Love Island USA from outside your country

If you're abroad today but still want to get your Love Island USA fix just as you would if you were at home, you'll need a VPN to do so. This is because of the pesky digital phenomenon known as geo-blocking, which results in most Big Brother US live streams being restricted to specific parts of the world.

However, a Virtual Private Network offers a legal solution to this common internet woe and is remarkably easy to set up and operate. Here's how it works and where to get started.

Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

A VPN allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend ExpressVPN as the best VPN service currently available. It comes with a 30-day money back guarantee) and is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets, etc. You can even get ExpressVPN FREE for 3-months if you sign up for an annual plan. And don't forget that a VPN isn't just for reality TV - there's loads you can do with these clever bits of software. From unblocking restricted sites and watching Netflix in other countries, to adding an extra layer of security for online shopping and banking, Virtual Private Networks offer loads of benefits beyond streaming TV like Love Island USA.View Deal

How to watch Love Island USA online: stream season 2 in the US for FREE

If you have cable, new episodes of Love Island USA will be shown every night on CBS. The two-hour season opener on August 24 starts at 8pm ET/PT, but subsequent episodes start at 9pm ET/PT, and last an hour. However, every Saturday we'll be treated to a two-hour special recap show, featuring exclusive interviews and never-before-seen footage. If you don't have CBS on linear TV, it's available to stream on CBS All Access in the US. It’s free if you have cable – you just need to input your provider details to watch. Otherwise, it’s $5.99 p/m for its Limited Commercials plan, or $9.99 to stream without commercials. Or, you can go with a much more fully featured over-the-top streaming service. Some of them tend to struggle with national networks like CBS, so our recommendation in this case would be fuboTV, which is a complete cable replacement service starting from $54.99 a month. There's a 100% FREE 7-day trial deal on offer to try it, and cancelling is easy if you decide it's not for you - essentially meaning it's possible to watch Love Island USA online for free, at least for first episodes. Away from the US but want to watch the same streaming coverage you do when at home? You got it - just grab a great VPN deal and follow our instructions above to get started.



ITV ran the first season of Love Island USA in the UK last year and September 7 is the release date of season 2 of the show in 2020. The good news is that means it'll be completely free to watch Love Island USA season 2 when it does land in the UK - but the glass half-empty outlook is you have to wait to see the first betrayals. However, as mentioned above, anyone in the UK from countries where Love Island USA is available can still catch all of the romantic entanglements and drama as they would live at home - just grab yourself a top VPN and follow our instructions above.

Watch Love Island USA online for FREE: streaming details for Canada

Canada's CTV is your one-stop shop for watching Love Island USA north of the border. Just like CBS in the US, it airs the show every night at 9pm ET/PT - though the two-hour season opener on August 24 is on at 8pm - and coverage can be easily accessed via its website for free. If you're on the move, the CTV app has your Love Island USA streaming needs covered and is available for a number of platforms including Android, iOS, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, and Amazon Fire TV devices. If this is how you would normally watch Love Island USA but you find yourself outside of the country during season 2, don't forget you can get a great value VPN deal and enjoy the coverage you normally would at home.