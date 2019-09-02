How to watch Love Island online for free: stream from home or abroad

How do you know the Summer is coming to an end, when Love Island comes to a sad, but final conclusion. That's right, both the UK and US editions of the dating phenomenon are done but you can still watch Love Island online.

Watch Love Island: when and where? Love Island UK might now be over but luckily it is still going strong in the US! You can watch Love Island USA online through CBS. Episodes air at 8pm ET, 7pm CT, 8pm PT Monday through Friday. Scroll down to see how to catch the show or how to watch it abroad if you've taken a holiday during the show's air time. Or, see how to watch Love Island UK online and catch up on all of the epsiodes now it is over.

The UK announced its winners, the US did the same shortly after and the fans shed a tear. But, if you missed the seasons, there is still some good news. Both the shows are still available to watch in the US and the UK - perfect for both newbies and those who can't wait until next year.

If, somehow you were in the UK and missed all of the Love Island drama, it is still available to watch on catch up. You can find more details on how to watch Love Island UK online at the bottom of the page.

Whether you're a US fan trying to find the show or someone who has badly timed a holiday and will be missing all of the Love Island USA fun, this guide is the perfect place to see how to rewatch all of the action.

How to watch Love Island USA online

How to watch Love Island USA online in the US:

The UK did it first, hitting hard with drama-filled dating TV and now the US is here. For those big fans in America, you can now watch Love Island USA online! Exciting news? We think so.

Luckily for all of those keen Love Island fans in the US, the show is easy to watch. It is all now available online with CBS. That means you don't have to wait for episodes to air, just binge-watch it in its entirety.

If you want to live stream the show to your mobile, tablet or computer you can do so via CBS all access. That will cost you $5.99 a month or you can get a week free with a trial. It currently looks like CBS will have exclusive access to the show so your options do come down to watching the show on CBS or CBS All Access.

How to watch Love Island online USA from outside the country

If you’re from the US and will be missing all of the drama due to a poorly-timed holiday then don't worry, as you can still watch Love Island USA online. Don't expect it to show much around the world, it doesn't even look like the UK is showing the US counterpart on domestic television.

By using a VPN, you can change your IP address to one back in the US which will allow you to stream the event using your CBS account. A VPN is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and so can confidently recommend the best VPN options currently available.

Top of the tree is ExpressVPN (comes with a 30 day money back guarantee), which lets you watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. Check out Express VPN and get 3 months FREE with an annual plan and 49% off the normal price.

While a VPN is the perfect fix to tune in to the US for Love Island, it has a number of other uses. From unblocking restricted sites and watching the likes of Netflix and Hulu abroad, to adding that extra level of security for banking and shopping, a VPN is always helpful.

How to watch Love Island UK online

How to watch Love Island online for free in the UK:

The UK edition of Love Island is now completely over but why stop watching it. The whole show is now available to watch through catch up on the ITV website.

You can easily catch it via the ITV website or watch it on your mobile devices via the ITV Hub app which you can download here for Android and here for your iPhone or iPad.

How to watch Love Island online from outside the country

If you’re from the UK and happen to be away on holiday, then don't worry you can still watch Love Island UK online! We can help you avoid any annoying geo-blocking allowing you and your friends to re-watch Love Island on your holiday. By using a VPN , you can change your IP address to one in the UK which will allow you to stream the event using your ITV account. Keep reading and we’ll show you how.

A VPN is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend these as the three best VPNs currently available: 1. Express VPN (comes with a 30 day money back guarantee)

This is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. Check out Express VPN and get 3 months FREE with an annual plan

2. NordVPN SmartPlay tech makes NordVPN a great, affordable choice for streaming

3. IPVanish supports up to 10 devices, so great on the go and with a focus on security And while a VPN is the perfect antidote to being on holiday without your Love Island fix, that's not all they're good for. From unblocking restricted sites and watching the likes of Netflix and Hulu abroad, to adding that extra level of security for banking and shopping, a VPN is always helpful.

What is the point of Love Island?

More in the sense of 'what is the premise of Love Island' than why is this a thing. The show features 20 tanned and ab heavy 'Islanders' fighting for each other's love (more metaphorically than physically).

Islanders must 'couple' up with each other and slowly over time get voted off by either the public or their fellow islanders. It's a show full of twists, turns and arguments you can't quite get you're head around...If this sounds like you're sort of thing you'll love to watch Love Island online, we promise you that!

How long did Love Island UK 2019 go on for?

Last year's season went on for a staggering 59 days and this year we saw a total of 57 episodes - that's not including the saturday's that weren't filmed.

Next year with two Love Island seasons occuring within one year we can expect the show to get even longer.

Where is the Love Island UK edition Villa?

The exact location of the villa is a closely guarded secret, however what is known is that it is on the island of Majorca. It is likely situated near the east of the island but unfortunately, you can't stay there - unless you get on the show of course! Those fans who watch Love island online very closely have been slowly finding out more about the location.

What do the winners of Love Island UK get?

They get to find their soul mates, recognition and the time of their lives. Or far more importantly than all of that, they get £50,000, a load of Instagram followers and a lifetime of obscure ads.

Who hosts Love Island UK?

In the UK, Love Island is hosted by Caroline Flack and voiced over by the joke-cracking Iain Stirling. When you watch Love Island you'll only see Caroline who is the on-screen presence, delivering all news (mainly bad) to the islanders.

How many seasons has Love Island UK had?

2019 marked Love Island's fifth season and by the looks of it, the show will have plenty more seasons to come! As each seasons gone on the show has got bigger, longer and more impressive so this year is packed full of new and exciting features.

Season four was an incredibly popular year to watch Love Island online - probably due to the impressions of Wes and Jack Fincham we assume!