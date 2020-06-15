How to watch Love Island Australia online and stream the show anywhere for free

Just like sport, reality TV was dealt a serious blow by the Covid-19 pandemic, as the lockdown and social distancing regulations imposed by governments all over the world meant that filming was impossible - and a great many shows have been cancelled or gone on hiatus as a result. Love Island was one such coronavirus casualty. But fortunately, there's now a replacement to enjoy this summer. Here's how to watch Love Island Australia online and stream every episode of season 1 from anywhere in the world.

Love Island Australia - cheat sheet The first ever season of Love Island Australia is being shown at 9pm BST every week-night on ITV2 in the UK, so you can watch it online for free using the ITV Hub app or web portal. In the US, the show is already available on demand via Hulu - where a FREE 1-month trial will help you start your next reality TV binge.

That's right, it's time to get ready for the "Bombshells, Bromances, and a little bit of Naughty Naughty!" again as 10 sun-kissed Aussies descend on a villa in Mallorca hoping to meet their soulmate and win a $50,000 (~£26,000) cash prize.

Sophie Monk hosts the show and has previously appeared is comedies such as Click and Date Movie, while Irish radio star Eoghan Dermott is the show's narrator.

What's airing in the UK this summer is actually Love Island Australia season 1, which was filmed back in 2018 long before social distancing was a buzzword. The show would be due to enter its third season Down Under sometime soon - though a release date hasn't been confirmed.

Nevertheless, with episodes of Love Island Australia airing every weeknight in the UK for the rest of June and all of July, it's an easy and free way for Brits to get their reality TV fix in lieu of new show

Here's how to watch Love Island Australia online and stream every episode available in the UK right now.

How to watch Love Island Australia from outside your country

If you happen to be a Love Island addict away from the UK right now, don't fret. You can get stuck in to the UK premiere of the series from practically anywhere, despite the pesky geo-blocking restrictions many services impose to region-lock content.

The solution to this comes in the form of a VPN, which changes your IP address so that you can access your favorite shows just like you would at home, including watching Love Island Australia.

There are hundreds of VPNs to choose from, although we recommend ExpressVPN. It's fast, simple, and straightforward to install. It's also compatible with a whole host of devices, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, iOS and Android software. ExpressVPN's flexible 30-day money back guarantee is difficult to argue with. Even better, you can purchase an annual plan for a 49% discount and 3 months extra FREE – a brilliant offer for an essential bit of software. Once installed, select the location of your home country and simply click connect. You’ll then be privy to all the sun, skin and scandal Love Island Australia has to offer, regardless of your location.

How to watch Love Island Australia online for FREE in the UK

Love Island Australia airs every week night on ITV 2, starting from Monday, June 15 and finishing in July. This means it's completely free to watch Love Island Australia online the UK - provided you've got a valid TV license, of course. Streaming is therefore available via ITV Hub - available as an app or via the web across the board for smartphones, tablets, consoles, set-top boxes, laptops, PCs and more. Anyone from the UK who finds themselves abroad for this defining moment in British television history can simply grab a VPN as described above and stream episodes just like you would at home.



How to watch Love Island Australia for free Down Under

Let's start with the basics and acknowledge the fact that Love Island Australia is, well...Australian. While a season 3 Love Island release date hasn't been confirmed, the show has already enjoyed two successful runs Down Under and it's easy to watch them online for free right now. That's because Channel 9 has a streaming platform that's ridiculously easy to access called 9Now - all you need to do is register with your e-mail address and provide your local, Australian zip code and you can watch seasons 1 and 2 of Love Island Australia online Anyone from Australia currently abroad who misses their local streaming coverage need simply follow our VPN advice - which is explained in full below.

How to watch Love Island Australia online in the US for FREE

Anyone in the US will find it easy to catch up on re-watch the first two seasons of Love Island Australia. The reality TV show is available to stream on demand as part of Hulu's extensive catalogue. You can get the subscription you need from just $5.99 a month - or better still, start by taking advantage of the FREE 30-day trial offer that's currently going. Remember, should you find yourself outside of the US for whatever reason, you can always use a VPN to access the streaming service you would normally use at home.

Watch Love Island Australia online for FREE: streaming details for Canada

Dedicated reality TV streaming platform Hayu is the way to hop from British Columbia to the Baelerics in an instant, with the service offering seasons one and two of Love Island Australia to watch on demand in Canada. Hayu boasts a catalogue of over 250 shows and, priced at just CA$5.99 a month, represents something of a bargain if you find the romantic entanglements of scantily clad young people amusing. But best of all, you can get a FREE 1-month trial of Hayu, so you can watch Love Island Australia online without paying a penny.. Anyone away from home should consider using a VPN to get around pesky geo-blocking restrictions and access their streaming subscriptions just like they would in Canada.