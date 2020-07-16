How to watch Killer Camp online: stream the horror reality show from anywhere

It's been a low-key hit in the UK, now this 80s horror movie inspired reality show is about to shock its way onto US TV screens - read on to find out how to watch Killer Camp online and stream whodunnit-style show from anywhere in the world.

Killer Camp: cheat sheet Killer Camp premieres on Thursday, July 16 at 8pm ET/PT in the US. It's hosted by The CW with the five-episode series currently scheduled to keep the same slot every week. In parts of the country, The CW can be enjoyed with a Hulu + Live TV package - where a FREE 7-day trial is currently on offer.

Originally airing in the UK last year, this campy twist on the reality format owes a heavy debt to 80s video nasties Friday the 13th and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

The show brings together eleven British strangers that have been led to believe that they're taking part in a fun, somewhat less blood-thirsty show called “Summer Camp”. The group, however, are in fact actually participating in a horror-themed whodunnit called “Killer Camp".

Presented by comedian Bobby Mair, contestants earn cash by avoiding being "killed" and eliminated from the game.

Each night at the camp sees one contestant ‘murdered’ in hilariously gruesome style – with the remaining campers tasked with trying to work out who among the group is the secret murderer that is controlling evil camp handyman Bruce - a Leatherface lookalike who carries out the bloody hilarious murder scenes.

If you're looking to stream the gore-fest, then read on as we detail how you can watch Killer Camp online, no matter where you are in the world.

How to watch Killer Camp from outside your country

Those who already have a streaming service they use to watch Killer Camp may find it's not possible to stream episodes online from abroad, due to pesky geo-blocking restrictions.

Fortunately, there's an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to watch every new episode of Killer Camp no matter where you are. This simple bit of software changes your IP address so that you can access episodes live or on demand just like you would at home.

While there are hundreds of VPNs to choose from, we always recommend ExpressVPN. As well as being fast, simple, and straightforward to install, it's also compatible with a whole host of devices - Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, iOS and Android to name some of the main ones. Plus, ExpressVPN's flexible 30-day money back guarantee is difficult to argue with. Even better, you can purchase an annual plan for a 49% discount and 3 months extra FREE – a brilliant offer for an essential bit of software. Once installed, select the location of your home country and simply click connect. You’ll then be able to easily watch Killer Camp online from pretty much anywhere in the world.

How to watch Killer Camp online in the US for FREE

Free-to-air channel The CW is the home of Killer Camp in the US, which means you're spoilt for choice when it comes to watching it online. Episodes are set to be aired every Thursday from July 16 at 8pm ET/PT, or 7pm CT, and The CW streams content on its website and companion apps for FREE - no log-in required if you're based in the United States! If you don't have access to The CW by way of a cable package, it can also be watched live via Hulu in some parts of the US - check your local availability first, then grab a FREE 1-week trial for the Hulu + Live TV package, which is a complete cable replacement.

How to watch Killer Camp online in the UK for free.

Killer Camp is somewhat old news for viewers in the UK, with the first season having already been shown on good old free-to-air ITV last autumn. If you're in the UK and missed it first time round, the good news is that all five episodes are still available to watch right now via the ITV Hub video on demand service. If you're from the UK and are currently abroad, you can tap into your home streaming options and watch Camp Killer by using a VPN as described above - most require you to verify your country of origin with a credit card or details of your TV provider, so have these to hand for the utmost convenience.

Can you watch Camp Killer in Australia?

No broadcaster or streaming service Down Under has so far picked up the rights to air Camp Killer in Australia. The only alternative is to use one of our best VPN services as described above, and set your location to a country on this page with a streaming service that has the show available.

It's the same story in Canada unfortunately, with no confirmed network currently having the rights to show Camp Killer. If you're desperate to watch it, then make sure to read the info above on how to use one of our best VPN services .