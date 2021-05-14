How to watch High School Musical: season 2 - stream new Disney Plus series online

There's relationship drama everywhere in season 2 of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, and we're not just talking about Nini and Ricky. Rattled by a chance encounter with the, ahem, adorable new North High drama teacher, Miss Jenn enters East High into the Alan Menken Awards, a prestigious high school musical theater competition, with their new production - Beauty and the Beast. We explain below how to watch High School Musical: season 2 online with Disney Plus now.

How to watch High School Musical: season 2 online Premiere date: Friday, May 14 New episodes: every Friday at 12am midnight PT / 3am ET / 8am BST Cast: Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, Frankie Rodriguez, Kate Reinders Executive producers: Oliver Goldstick, Tim Federle, Bill Borden, Barry Rosenbush, Tamra Davis Watch now: stream High School Musical: season 2 on Disney Plus from just $7.99/£7.99/AU$11.99 a month

We're certainly not short of antagonists in the second season of the Disney Plus smash hit show, with Miss Jenn hell bent on getting one over her old flame, arrogant, arrogant Zach, who's leading North High into the Minky's with their take on The Little Mermaid.

Meanwhile, life is imitating art is imitating... art, as Nini and Ricky struggle to break free from the chains binding them to Gabriella and Troy.

It's looking a whole lot like "Gotta Go My Own Way" all over again, as they try to come to terms with making long-distance work, after Nini's offered a place at a school in Denver.

One thing that's definitely not going to make things any easier is the dangerous presence of new character Lily, who's looking to get her claws into the Wildcats lead. Here's how to watch High School Musical: season 2 online with Disney Plus.

How to watch High School Musical: season 2 from anywhere

Since its launch in November 2019, Disney Plus has rolled out over great swathes of the world. It's available in the United States, the UK, much of mainland Europe, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, India, the Nordics, Japan and Indonesia, and very recently was introduced in Latin America and Singapore. And the Mouse House will continue its international expansion throughout 2021. New customers just need to head to the Disney Plus website to subscribe, where they'll be able to enjoy High School Musical: season 2 from Friday, May 14. After the season premiere, new episodes will arrive weekly every following Friday, landing on Disney Plus at 12am PT / 3am ET / 8am BST.

What else should I know about Disney+?

In addition to being the exclusive streaming home of High School Musical, the service provides access to Disney’s huge back catalog: tonnes of iconic animated movies like Beauty and the Beast, The Lion King and Cinderella. It’s also home to Pixar’s award-winning animations (Toy Story I-IV, Inside Out, Soul) – mind-opening National Geographic documentaries, and every broadcast season of The Simpsons. Then there’s Marvel and the ever-expanding MCU, which includes Black Panther and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, plus the entire Star Wars saga, from 1977 up to original series The Mandalorian.

It’s also the exclusive home of Pixar’s extraordinary Soul, and offers Disney Plus Premier Access to subscribers: allowing them to purchase highly-anticipated new films like Raya and the Last Dragon and Cruella before anyone else – for a one-off fee.

The streaming service has apps for iOS and Android (of course), and is available to watch online via the likes of Amazon Fire TV Stick, PS4, Xbox One and Roku streaming devices.

And finally, Star on Disney Plus has introduced a treasure-trove of new content to the platform that most global markets can enjoy. Yes, it now costs a tiny bit more. But it’s definitely worth it if you’re sick of Frozen and want to treat yourself to more grown-up fare like Prison Break, Atlanta, and The Walking Dead. Plus, you can still save big by picking an annual subscription.

